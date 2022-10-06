Chrysanthemum in your garden
MetroCreative

Walk into any store that sells plants and the number one plant on sale is the mum. Chrysanthemum, usually just called “mums”, is probably the most popular fall-flowering perennial grown in Oklahoma. Growing mums is quite easy and will reward the grower with beautiful colors in the fall and spring.

There are many flower forms of mums. In fact, each flower, or more correctly stated “flower heads” consist of hundreds of individual flowers or florets. Mums come in five flower types according to their flower structure. The flower type anemone has one or more rows of ray florets around the edge.