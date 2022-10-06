Chrysanthemum in your garden

Walk into any store that sells plants and the number one plant on sale is the mum. Chrysanthemum, usually just called “mums”, is probably the most popular fall-flowering perennial grown in Oklahoma. Growing mums is quite easy and will reward the grower with beautiful colors in the fall and spring.
There are many flower forms of mums. In fact, each flower, or more correctly stated “flower heads” consist of hundreds of individual flowers or florets. Mums come in five flower types according to their flower structure. The flower type anemone has one or more rows of ray florets around the edge.
Decorative mums, the most common standard mum, have ray florets that are long and wide that overlap like shingles. Incurve mums have large heads with broad ray florets curving up and in toward the center of the flower. Singles have rows of ray florets surrounding yellow centers of disc florets, resembling Shasta daisies.
The spider mum is the most popular, especially for corsages. They have ray florets that are distinctly rolled and elongated, often for several inches. The rays are cupped at the end, like fishhooks. Spoon form is similar, although it is generally fuller and less droopy.
The easiest types of mum to grow in the landscape will be labeled as “garden” mums or “cushion” types. These bear literally hundreds of tiny flowers per plant and stay nice and short. Florist pot mums are perhaps the hardest type to grow. These varieties are bred for quick growth in a greenhouse. Outdoors, they get tall and lanky and perform poorly in the landscape.
Mums grow 12 to 36 inches tall, depending on the variety. Shorter types are better for landscape use, since they won’t require staking. They bloom in September, October, and November in shades of red, rust, orange, yellow, gold, white, lavender, maroon and combination of colors. Some blooming can be experienced in spring, but the full blooming effect comes in the fall.
Planting is best done in the spring, so the plant can become established over the summer, ready for fall blooming. Exiting plants should be divided very early in the spring before they start growing vigorously. The gardener can also plant one-gallon plants in late summer or early fall to get a spray of fall colors.
Plant mums into well-prepared soil that is high in organic matter. Space the plants 16 to 18 inches apart. If a large number of plants are to be planted, arrange them in natural looking “drifts” throughout the bed. Be sure there are no security or street lights anywhere near chrysanthemum plantings. Mums measure the length of the dark period and light during the night, which keep them blooming.
Water mums frequently during the growing season, but not where they are staying wet. Good drainage reduces the threat of stem and root rot diseases. Fertilize the mums with a complete plant food monthly during the growing season.
The plants should be pruned by pinching out their growing tips monthly, spring through late summer. Pinching makes mums develop branches for a fuller plant. Finish all pinching by August 1, to allow the plants ample time to develop flower buds. The newer “garden” mums won’t need to be pinched back because they have been selected for their self-branching, free-blooming habits.
If large “football” mums are desired for a garden show or county fair, start with a tall growing variety and remove all the secondary flower buds that would have formed a floral spray. All the energy goes into the primary flower with stunning results.
Aphids and thrips are usually the only insect pest that can be a problem on chrysanthemum. Stem blight and botrytis petal blight are two diseases that can affect mums. Removing plant debris between flowering during production will help control both diseases.
