Choosing the right landscape plant

It’s an exciting time of the year when the temperature gets around 70 degree and the big box stores have received their plant shipments. Black Friday all over again!
Selecting the right type of plant for the right location in the landscape does take some planning. Don’t go to a retail nursery and start buying plants based on looks or price. Know what you want before purchasing. The county Extension office, library, retail nurseries and internet provide useful information that can help homeowners make their selections.
Trees are generally the largest, most expensive plants in the landscape. Selecting trees and a planting site are major design decisions, which will last for years. The fewer trees a garden can accommodate the more important careful selection and planting becomes. In a one-tree garden, selection is critical to the success of the entire design.
A tree’s general appearance and special features obviously matter, but suitability for the garden soil, climate and exposure, and its ultimate height, spread and growth rate are equally important. Once a tree is chosen, the design process continues by deciding where to plant it.
A young tree in a garden center gives little or no indication of the tree’s potential size. Select tree varieties with care and, if offered substitutes, make sure that they will be equally appropriate for your site. Garden centers carry a limited range of the most popular ornamental trees suited for our climate. Specialist nurseries, some with mail-order service, offer a wider choice, but many may not be suited for our area.
Shrubs are woody-stemmed plants that typically produce a framework of branches from the base, unlike the trunk of trees. Shrubs impact shape, structure and substance to a design and provide the framework for other plants.
When choosing a shrub, compatibility with the adapted growing conditions is essential, while a shrub growth rate, habit, eventual height and spread also determine whether it is suitable for a garden.
Before selecting species for hedging, consider their eventual height, spread and speed of development. Ensure that the hedge species chosen are hardy within our climatic zone and are suited to the soil type of the garden.
Plants for a formal hedge must have a dense habit of growth and be tolerant of close clipping. For informal hedges grown for their flowers or fruit, choose plants that need pruning only once a year.
The choice of evergreen or deciduous species is partly a matter of taste and partly on how they fit into the overall landscape design. Choose these plants on shape, color, texture and size. Also, bear in mind that evergreen and conifers provide dense, windproof screen throughout the year; offering protection that may be critical in severe winters.
When selecting dwarf conifers for small spaces, it is important to recognize the true dwarf and slow-growing species and cultivars. Avoid introducing plants that will rapidly outgrow their allotted space. Remember many plants have a standard size and a dwarf size.
The number of flowers available is quite widespread, with many new ones added to the lists each year. It is well worth a visit to some established gardens to observe and take pictures of as many different perennials and annuals as possible growing in garden conditions. Do this over a period of time to assess the plants’ habits, eventual heights, health, vigor, flower color, conditioning of flowering and any other desirable features of a good flowering plant.
Check that the plants are correctly named when buying from a box store. Tags can easily switch so double check with other plant in a row or check with the salesperson that the species of plant is correct. If in doubt, don’t buy the plant. A bargain plant is not always a bargain.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.