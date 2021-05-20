Choosing a lawn care service

With COVID-19 and unemployment being high, many people have looked at lawn care as a source of employment. A lawn care service is defined as anyone who offers their lawn mowing services for a fee. Hiring the right lawn care professional takes little effort, but hiring the wrong one can be a disaster.
If you just want the lawn mowed, a mowing crew can do a fairly good job. However, a professional landscaper can tackle the more difficult aspects of lawn care, such as fertilizing, identifying and controlling lawn problems, using proper equipment and choosing the right product for the lawn and landscape.
What the homeowner wants from a lawn care service will determine which professional to choose. Most landscape companies provide a range of services including mowing, edging, blowing, planting, seeding, landscaping, fertilizing and pest control applications. If the homeowner just wants the lawn mowed, then they can use the less expensive lawn mowing services. The degree of lawn maintenance you want will determine the price you will pay.
Start by finding out which companies are working in your neighborhood and how good are they. Before looking in the yellow pages or the newspaper, or worst yet, a knock at your door, ask your neighbor for recommendations. They can give insight into the reputation of the companies that are working in your area and to the quality of service that they provided. Get references and check other lawns that they have maintained. Hiring an established professional lawn mowing services is just good business. Beware of “here today gone tomorrow companies.”
Check out the equipment the lawn care service is using. Do they just have riding lawn mowers or do they have riding mowers, push mowers, weedeaters, blowers and a place to put grass clippings. The more equipment they have the better they are to make the lawn looking neat. Are the mowers newer models, well maintained and are the blades sharp?
Ask the lawn care service for a lawn and landscape inspection and a free estimate of service. Walk the lawn area with them showing flowers, small trees and shrubs, hidden obstacle and anything you don’t want mowed. It is better to know where things are before mowing than to replace them after they have been mowed down. Companies that quote a price without seeing your lawn are only guessing on what your lawn might need.
Look for a lawn service that will give you a package price. Each package includes a certain maintenance procedure for a certain length of time. The lawn care service may offer a yearly contract or simply a verbal agreement giving the customer the right to discontinue service at any time. Find out what happens if you have a problem between services. Will the service call be free or is there a charge?
Have a complete understanding with the company before work begins. Get an explanation of what services they can and cannot provide. Find out how often they will mow, use the blower and weed eating. At what cutting height will they start the season and will the height change throughout the season. What are any other maintenance procedures included in the service such as aerating, dethatching, weeding, catching grass clippings and hauling off the clippings?
When it comes to payment, consider annual costs as well as cost per application. Many companies allow homeowners to pay monthly or annually while others after each mowing. Ask for any discounts. Know what you are paying for and get it in writing.
The lawn care service industry is the least regulation industry in Oklahoma. Licenses and permits are not required in most cities, including Lawton, unless they go door to door selling their services. Know who you are dealing with.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.