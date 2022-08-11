Check for hazardous trees in your landscape

Root decay or damage on any portion of the root system may decrease a root system’s ability to support the tree. In addition, soil erosion, drought, flooding, gas leaks, soil fills, soil compaction, termites or paving near trees can kill roots. Therefore, a tree that looks healthy to an untrained eye may suddenly collapse from a storm. Trees that have lost 50 percent or more of their root system should be remove.
Trees this year have taken a hit from the weather. Freezing temperatures, strong winds, low rainfall and high temperature has cause damage to many trees.
Trees are living plants that can become a threat to life and property if they are structurally weakened from old age, high wind, high temperatures or improper pruning. Hazardous trees are usually overlooked until a major limb or the whole tree has fallen on a structure and caused damage.
A tree’s structural support is most important during high winds. Flexibility is needed in trees during stress periods due to the physical strain placed on a tree’s bulk. Since most tree failures happen during wind and ice storms, homeowners may think of them as unpreventable. However, structural defects can cause trees to fail during a storm, an accident that could have been prevented.
Living trees may become structurally unsound through internal decay in the trunk and large branches, cankers and canker-rot, cut wood and root decay, and weak forks in the trunk and large branches. Lightning, ice storms, hailstorms and mechanical damage can also weaken a tree where they may become structurally unsound.
Poor growing limbs can be a hazard when not corrected. When branch angles are less than 40 degrees, not much supporting wood will develop on the inside of each branch. As the branch weight continues to increase, the weak fork will usually split at this junction, resulting in branch failure. This is so often seen in the Bradford Pear tree. Weak branches on older trees can be supported by installing cables or braces, or by removeable. Early training is the key to avoiding weak forks on desirable trees.
Decay is the result of the activity of microorganisms, usually fungi or bacteria attack living tissue and dead tissue weakening the branches. Many of these are “opportunistic” and enter through wounds. Once decayed microorganisms invade a large volume of the trunk, the tree will be unable to support its weight. Overall poor appearance, slow growth and a few branches dying each season are warning signs that the tree is slowly dying.
Even though canker disease can be seen as localized areas on the bark they usually don’t leads to structural instability of a tree. When microorganisms kill the growing tissue of the trunk, the tree cannot close the wound so canker pathogens can enter that appears as sunken areas of bark. Trees or limbs with cankers should be removed only if the canker is very large and on a major limb or trunk.
Lightning strikes are always a threat to trees. The amount of damage varies from little or no permanent damage to complete shattering of the tree. Tall trees or those grown in open areas are most likely to be struck. Damage can be internal and not visual or large parts of the tree are scorched, especially at the top where the lightning enters and at the bottom where it exited.
Then there is mechanical damage. Hailstorms may completely defoliate trees to check growth sharply. Trunks and large branches of trees may be damaged by motor vehicles, equipment, and children. Even by thoughtless adults when the lawn mower, carelessly used, causes severe damage to the inner bark and cambium at the base of the tree trunk. It is better to prevent these damages before they occur than to treat the injury.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.