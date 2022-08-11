Check for hazardous trees in your landscape

Root decay or damage on any portion of the root system may decrease a root system’s ability to support the tree. In addition, soil erosion, drought, flooding, gas leaks, soil fills, soil compaction, termites or paving near trees can kill roots. Therefore, a tree that looks healthy to an untrained eye may suddenly collapse from a storm. Trees that have lost 50 percent or more of their root system should be remove.

 Courtesy photo

Trees this year have taken a hit from the weather. Freezing temperatures, strong winds, low rainfall and high temperature has cause damage to many trees.

Trees are living plants that can become a threat to life and property if they are structurally weakened from old age, high wind, high temperatures or improper pruning. Hazardous trees are usually overlooked until a major limb or the whole tree has fallen on a structure and caused damage.