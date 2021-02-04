Care of tomatoes in the your home garden

Nothing is tastier than a home-grown tomato. Tomatoes require extra time and money to grow the delicious fruit we all crave.
Tomatoes should be grown in full sunlight and planted away from trees and shrubs to obtain highest yields. Deep, fertile, well-drained soil with amply supply of organic matter makes ideal conditions for growing tomatoes. Prepare the garden area carefully by mixing in a 4-to-5-inch layer of compost, peat moss, barnyard manure or other organic material. Work these materials in the soil and remove weeds and other debris from the planting site. This should be done in the winter months to allow the organic matter to begin breaking down.
When the soil temperature reaches 60 degrees and the daytime weather is above 70 degrees tomatoes can be planted in the garden. These conditions will occur about April 5 in Southwest Oklahoma. Plastic jug covers, wall-of-water and other items can be used to plant tomato transplants at an earlier date.
Care of tomatoes starts right after planting. Mulch the tomatoes to create the highest yields. Mulch helps stop weeds, reduces water loss and keeps early and late blight diseases from splashing on the leaves due to overhead watering. Place a two-inch layer of organic mulch such as compost, leaves, grass clippings or hay around the plants.
Tomatoes do best when staked or caged. When staking, put a six-foot stake in shortly after transplanting to lesson root damage. As the plant grows taller, tie it loosely to the stake every 12 inches with pieces of rag or twine. Prune tomatoes on stakes to remove the small shoots that grow out of the point where each leaf joins the main stem.
Caging is better and can be made with concrete reinforcement wire or can be bought in stores. The cages can range from four feet to six feet tall and about 15 to 18 inches in diameter. Place the cage over the plant and push it down into the soil to keep them from blowing over. Caged tomatoes do not have to be pruned, but should be arranged inside the cage.
Fertilizing should have started with a starter solution at planting. Mix up a water-soluble fertilizer and place about a cup in the transplant hole before plant. This will give the plant a boost when trying to get established. Fertilizer applied at planting will not adequately feed tomatoes for the entire season.
The plant should be fertilized again when the first fruits are one-third grown. Sidedress the plant with two teaspoons of 10-20-10 or an equivalent fertilizer per plant. If using one of the water-soluble fertilizers, follow the direction for the amount to apply. Mix the fertilizer into the soil if possible, then water. A second application should be applied two weeks after the first fruit ripen and a third application one month later.
The soil should be watered thoroughly once or twice per week. Tomatoes require a least one inch of water per week during May and June and at least two inches per week during July, August and September. Apply enough water to penetrate to a depth of 12 to 18 inches.
During warm weather tomatoes fruit should be harvested in the morning and twice a week. It is advisable to pick tomatoes in the pink stage and allowed them to ripen indoors for best flavor.
The most prevalence disease to tomatoes is not a disease at all. Blossom end rot condition develops due to a shortage of moisture when the fruit is forming. Some of the cells die due to insufficient calcium. Using mulch, watering as recommended and adding blossom end rot spray will prevent this problem.
Various insect pest will attack both the tomato plant and the fruit. A wide range of insecticides are available for controlling these insect pests.