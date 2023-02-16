Butterfly species encountered in Oklahoma

The swallowtails are predominantly black or yellow. Both male and female black swallowtails have a double row of yellow spots on forewings and hind wings. Their wing spans is about 3 inches. The swallowtail gets its name from their large size and tail-like prolongation of the hind wings similar to a waiter or a band director’s coat.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Homeowners who have spent any time outside have encounter different butterflies around flowering trees and shrubs. There are 11,000 species of butterfly species in North America, however we experience only six in large populations: Monarch and Viceroy, Red Admiral, the Black Swallowtail, Cabbage and the common Sulfur butterflies.

The most commonly known butterfly is the large brownish with black markings Monarch which occurs throughout the United States and Canada. The Viceroy is very similar, but is slightly smaller and has a black line across the hind wings. The Monarch is one of the few butterflies in this country that migrates south in the fall and reappears in the North the following spring. Larvae of the Monarch feeds on milkweed.