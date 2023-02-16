Butterfly species encountered in Oklahoma

The swallowtails are predominantly black or yellow. Both male and female black swallowtails have a double row of yellow spots on forewings and hind wings. Their wing spans is about 3 inches. The swallowtail gets its name from their large size and tail-like prolongation of the hind wings similar to a waiter or a band director’s coat.
Homeowners who have spent any time outside have encounter different butterflies around flowering trees and shrubs. There are 11,000 species of butterfly species in North America, however we experience only six in large populations: Monarch and Viceroy, Red Admiral, the Black Swallowtail, Cabbage and the common Sulfur butterflies.
The most commonly known butterfly is the large brownish with black markings Monarch which occurs throughout the United States and Canada. The Viceroy is very similar, but is slightly smaller and has a black line across the hind wings. The Monarch is one of the few butterflies in this country that migrates south in the fall and reappears in the North the following spring. Larvae of the Monarch feeds on milkweed.
The Red Admiral butterfly is recognized by its purplish black wings with red to bright orange bands on the forewings and a red to orange border on the hind wings and white apical spots. The Red Admiral butterfly has a wingspan of about 2 ½ inches. The adult feeds on the pollen and nectar from the flowers while the larvae feeds on nettles and hops. Since nettles and hops are not grown in gardens, there is not much of a threat from these butterflies.
The Red Admiral butterflies are found throughout North America. The large population we see in May is due to their migration from Canada.
The Black Swallowtail butterfly is also a migratory butterfly, usually found from May to October in Oklahoma. It produces three to four generations each summer and goes south before frost. The adults migrate to South America where they produce another generation before returning to North America.
The food for the caterpillar of the swallowtail is usually citrus trees and dill. However, some species of swallowtail will feed on sassafras, parsley and wild cherry.
The Cabbage butterfly caterpillar is found in every cabbage field in North America. The pale green caterpillar will feed also on mustard, cauliflower, kale, radish, turnip and other related wild plants.
The adult butterfly is white with black tips on the forewing and two or three black spots. The wings will span 1 to 2 inches. They can produce two to three generations per year. This butterfly hibernation in the pupae stage.
The common Sulfur can be found hovering over roadside puddles or around blooming trees and shrubs. This butterfly is yellow with wing edges marked a dark brown; each front wing has a dark spot and each hind wing with pale double orange spots. Their wings will span about two inches.
The Sulfur caterpillar is similar to the Cabbage butterfly but has yellow strips down its back. The caterpillar will feed on alfalfa, clover, vetch and other legumes.
The caterpillar stage of butterflies is the destructive stage of the insect’s life. They normal feed on plants by chewing the leaves. The adult butterfly usually feeds on flower pollen or nectar, so we considered them beneficial insects.
Butterflies can add beauty to any garden, but because butterflies are flyers, it is not always possible to create a permanent home for them. By providing the carbohydrate-rich food they need for their everlasting journey, food for their larvae, and the right shelter, they may visit your garden long enough to allow the gardener the chance to enjoy their beauty.
When trying to attract butterflies to the garden, the broad-scale use of pesticides should be avoided. Additionally, avoid bug-zappers products because they will mainly attract and destroy the male butterflies.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.