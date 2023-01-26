Berms in your landscape

Berms can be used to transform a flat piece of property in the midst of a rolling area into the same type of rolling surface. The effects would be to make the property seem larger because of surrounding land and make it look like part of the landscape.
A flat piece of land can be boring to the eye. An attractive rock ledge, a rolling knoll or an interesting terrace can provide many interesting lines in the landscape. This includes a mound of soil called a berm.
Berms generate a lot of attention by themselves. They should not be placed where attention is not wanted especially if they have a strong visual appearance. On the other hand, if the berm seems to be a part of the natural terrain, they will not attract undue emphasis.
Resist any urge to substantially raise the grade around a tree even to facilitate under-planting. The addition of more than a few inches of soil can reduce water and oxygen supplies to existing roots, which will lead to the slow decline of the tree.
When creating a mound of soil or berm, the landscaper must carefully avoid an artificial look. A berm of significant size requires large quantities of soil, which can be expensive to create. Skimping on the size will result in a berm more resembling a left-over dirt pile rather than anything seen in nature.
The angle of the slope must be maintained in some way to dictate its maximum slope, however sometimes it might be better to use less than maximum angle on occasion to accommodate mowing. For easy and safe mowing, the slope should not exceed a 1:3 ratio or 30% slope.
The slope on the side of a berm should vary in order to repeat characteristics found in nature. Consistently uniform slopes are often boring. Again, to the extent possible, the flow of terrain in a landscape should repeat the characteristic landforms surrounding the property.
When designing a berm or a series of berms, the landscaper should consider both the type of soil and the drainage of the area. On a new construction site, it might be possible to use the soil that would be hauled off. Otherwise, berm construction requires building entirely out of fill soil, often requiring truckloads of expensive topsoil. Avoid heavy clay soil because compaction can limit plant growth.
Improperly placed berms act as dams, restricting water drainage. Surface water must be allowed to flow out of an area. Sometimes the soil is cut to form a needed drainage swale that moves the surface water away from an area or a structure like a building. Be careful that the berm does not cause another drainage problem somewhere else, especially a neighboring property.
Properly used berms provide interesting landforms that offer immediate size and shape interests. Young trees and shrubs can be positioned on a side or top of a berm, making them more useful and visible in the landscape alternatives.
Berms do alter the microclimate of an area. On a sizeable mound of soil, those slopes facing south and west warm up more quickly in the spring and stay warmer longer in the fall. At the same time, the east and north slopes of the berm have a shorter growing season than usual. Plants should be planted not just on the top of the berm but also along the sides. A 3% to 30% slope will allow grass mowing on a berm while up to 33% slope will allow other ornamental plants like trees, shrubs and ground cover to be planted. Annuals should be avoided because of the potential of erosion from exposed soil.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.