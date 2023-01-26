Berms in your landscape

Berms can be used to transform a flat piece of property in the midst of a rolling area into the same type of rolling surface. The effects would be to make the property seem larger because of surrounding land and make it look like part of the landscape.

 Courtesy photo

A flat piece of land can be boring to the eye. An attractive rock ledge, a rolling knoll or an interesting terrace can provide many interesting lines in the landscape. This includes a mound of soil called a berm.

