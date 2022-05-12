Beneficial insects for your landscape

Not all of the insects found in the landscape are harmful insects. Many of these pests are just passing through or have very harmless habits. Others actually feed on and destroy insect pest and are considered beneficial.
Beneficial insects can be categorized broadly as either predators or parasites. During development, in both the adult and immature stages (larvae), insect predators actively search out and consume several prey insects. Predators including lady beetles, green lacewings, assassin bug, ground beetles, wasp and damsel bugs are but a few that feed on insect pests. Although spiders are not true insects, they can be added to the predator group.
Insect parasites develop in or on a single host from eggs or larvae deposited by the adult parasite. Common parasites include tachinid flies and many kinds of wasps.
It is important to recognize these beneficial insects so they can be protected and appreciated. A fact sheet with color pictures on beneficial insects is available in your county Extension office.
Over the past few years, there has been a tremendous interest on the part of the general public to reduce the use of pesticides in and around the home. At the same time, there is an increase interest in the use of natural enemies to control insect pests. Gardeners should keep in mind that the use of natural enemies against insect pests, called biological control, is nothing new and has been studied by entomologists for years.
Biological control of pest has been quite successful in greenhouses. Various experiments have shown good control of spider mites, whiteflies, mealy bugs, and aphids through various releases of a variety of predacious mites, parasitic wasps and ladybird beetles.
Experiments in out-of-doors have been as successful as in greenhouses and gardens. One situation in which releases of parasitic wasps to control houseflies and other filth-breeding flies around livestock operations shown considerable promises. Several species of wasps have been tested, mostly in caged poultry houses.
Releases of trichogrammatid wasps and green lacewings have shown promising results in field crops. Some problems, such as year-round food supply, remain to be solved in the production and distribution of large numbers of beneficial insects needed.
Releases of the convergent lady beetle have shown some benefit in the garden. If there is not enough food (aphids) they either disperse rapidly or go where the food is located. Sometimes, when released, they remain but do little feeding, depending on whether they were collected in winter to early spring or in late spring to summer.
Release of praying mantis seldom show much benefits as they are not selective and will feed on beneficial insects including each other, as readily as on harmful insects. Also, they are slow eaters and consume a small number of insects in a season.
The assassin bug was released in large numbers in one state and ended up becoming a pest. They were found in windows, cracks and crevices and inside the home.
Biological control of pest insects in commercial orchards and vegetable crops have been used, but research has not been as extensive in these crops. Virtually no research has been conducted on releasing beneficial insects in areas such as parks, home lawns or backyard gardens. Overall, there seems to be very little benefit from yard or garden types of releases.
The effects of natural occurring parasites and predators can be improved through efforts to minimize their destruction by using pesticides wisely. Most insecticides have a relatively broad spectrum, killing beneficial as well as targeted pests. However, a few insecticides, such as Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), are very selective and not toxic to predators and parasites. Most importantly, pesticide sprays should only be used, when necessary, as determined by close examination of plants and the destruction caused by the insect.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.