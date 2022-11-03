Begin winter care in November for your yard

November and December are the best months to prune tree because they are dormant. Correct pruning and training help to maintain a tree’s health and vigor, regulate its shape and size and in some instances, improve ornamental qualities.
We are now officially into fall, but there are still some landscaping maintenance tasks that must be done before the tools can be put away for winter.
It is not too late to plant the winter flowers such as pansy, cabbage, kale and mums. There won’t be a lot of color during the winter months, however this spring, the garden will burst a beautiful spray of color. Watering during the dry winter months will allow roots to grow for the spring bloom.
November is a good time to check around shrubs and flower beds for those small tree suckers that blended in during the summer. Mulberry, elm, redbud and other trees can be a nuisance if left to grow. Also check for bindweed and other vines growing throughout your shrubs.
Clean out your flower beds to reduce the chances of overwintering insect and disease pests. The more tender perennials will benefit from mulch, which will also reduce moisture loss. If any winter weeds are growing, they should be pulled out.
Annuals and some perennials will have mature seeds this month so they should be collected for next year. After harvesting, allow drying 4 to 7 days. Store in an airtight container and keep in the refrigerator.
Plants in pots need extra care in the winter months. If they are houseplants placed outside in the summer they should be brought inside. If they are perennial outdoor plants, they still need watering throughout the winter months especially if rainfall is light. If they are annuals, remove any plants left in the pot and cover to keep other seeds from blowing into the potting soil.
November and December are the best months to prune tree because they are dormant. Correct pruning and training help to maintain a tree’s health and vigor, regulate its shape and size and in some instances, improve ornamental qualities. It is important to prune young trees correctly to develop strong framework of evenly spaced branches. Thereafter most trees need minimal pruning.
When pruning, trim out broken, dead or rubbing limbs first, and then trim for shape. Make all the cuts on the outside of the branch collar so as not to remove the tree’s defense mechanism against insect and disease attacks. Try not to remove more than one-third of the branch structure in any one year.
When the temperatures are mild, many winter annual weeds can emerge in the lawn. Although it is probably too late for a preemergence herbicide, a post emergence type herbicide will control the broadleaf weeds, such as henbit, chickweed and dandelion. Spot spray when the daytime temperatures are above 50 degrees. Be careful applying herbicides during high winds with this herbicide around trees and shrubs because the chemical can blow to non-targeted plants.
Mowing the lawn again will help clean up the looks of the turfgrass and control some weeds. If tree leaves are a problem, use mulching lawn mower to grind the leaves into smaller pieces, or catch them and place in a compost pile. A layer of leaves left on the turfgrass will reduce evaporation and the resulting humidity can encourage diseases.
The lawn mower, or any other small gas engine equipment, is probably the most expensive tools used. Following the manufacturer’s recommendations through an established service and maintenance program will guarantee a trouble free and long-life mower.
Another gardening tool that is often overlooked on maintenance, are cultivating tools such as spades, hoes and forks. These tools should be cleaned of any dirt or rust that has collected on the metal part and a thin coat of grease or heavy oil rub into the metal.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.