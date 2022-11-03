Begin winter care in November for your yard

November and December are the best months to prune tree because they are dormant. Correct pruning and training help to maintain a tree’s health and vigor, regulate its shape and size and in some instances, improve ornamental qualities.

 Courtesy photo

We are now officially into fall, but there are still some landscaping maintenance tasks that must be done before the tools can be put away for winter.

It is not too late to plant the winter flowers such as pansy, cabbage, kale and mums. There won’t be a lot of color during the winter months, however this spring, the garden will burst a beautiful spray of color. Watering during the dry winter months will allow roots to grow for the spring bloom.