Snow in April? Soggy soils, hail, drought, high and low temperatures and high winds have been the norm for Southwest Oklahoma over the last few months. This is probably the reason there was only prairie grasses here before man started to build houses. Even the most carefully tended landscape can suffer from these extremes.
Most plant problems are easy to see in the spring. The first step would be to check all your trees, shrubs and ground cover for any damage that might have occurred during the winter months. Look for any dead, broken, twisted or split limbs or even completely dead plants. If less than one-third of the tree or shrub was remove by storm damage then now would be a good time to start doing some corrective pruning.
Trees are very durable and regenerate limbs and leaves. Many trees will lose limbs, but most will survive, produce new growth and live for many years. Anything that is dead or if more than 75 percent of the plant is dead should be removed completely.
The most common external symptoms caused by ice, freezing, drought and high winds is dieback, foliar browning, sunscald, bark splitting and death. Major freeze injury that kills the sapwood or cambium can lead to canker, dieback, wilting or death during the growing season.
There are four ways that living trees become structurally unsound: internal decay in the trunk and large branches, cankers and canker-rot, cut wood and root decay, and weak forks in the trunk and large branches.
Decay is the result of the activity of microorganisms that are usually fungi or bacteria in nature. Many of these are “opportunistic” and enter through wounds. Once decayed tissue invades a large volume of the trunk, the tree will be unable to support its weight. Overall poor appearance, slow growth and a few branches dying each season are warning signs that the tree is a hazard and should be removed.
Many shrubs have suffered from the extreme conditions we have had the last few months. Prolong or repeat drought due to inadequate soil moisture; excessive water loss from the leaves of plants exposed sites; injured or restricted roots; or soil compaction can cause damage or even death to many of the shrubs in our landscapes.
Symptoms resulting from these causes can include fall coloration developing early and defoliation, followed by dieback. Plants can wilt and growth can be stunted. Flowering and fruit set may decrease remarkably.
Shrubs damage by these extreme temperatures and moisture should be pruned. Pruning involves the selective removal of specific plant parts for the benefit of the entire plant. While pruning usually involves the removal of branches it can include removing seed pods or flower buds.
Understanding the natural growth habits or shape of the plant will help the gardener determine where and how to prune. All branches grow outward from their terminal bud or tip. The terminal bud on a branch produces a hormone that inhibits the development of lateral buds. Whenever the terminal bud is removed the lateral buds near the cut becomes active and grow. When the tip is cut out of these lateral branches the shrub becomes fuller.
Correct pruning involves the selective removal of branches while maintaining the natural shape of the plants. It is not the same as shearing, whereas shearing removes limbs and leaves to obtain a formal shape. Good pruning is to maintain the natural form and not turn the shrub into a roll ball or box.
As the homeowner surveys the damage, it might be a good time to install a new landscape, especially if there are a lot of dead plants. When selecting new trees and shrubs, consider their requirements for growth but more important are they adaptable to this climate. Now is the time to correct any mistakes made in the past on plant selection.