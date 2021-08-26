Armyworms attacking homeowners plants, lawns

An army is attacking our lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables, creating considerable damage. The army is not the US Army, but a battalion of fall army worms.
Homeowners are finding large numbers of these caterpillars attacking their plants like an army, leaving behind leaves that are shredded or full of holes. Feeding habits of the fall army worm are similar to those of the army worm, however the fall army worm has emerged in this early fall season.
Larvae vary from brown to green to black and the caterpillar have a stripe running lengthwise along the body. A white inverted Y-shaped marking on the front of the larvae head distinguishes the species. Larvae reach 1 1/3 inches in length when fully grown.
Fall army worm are most damaging in the growing season preceded by a cold, wet spring. Late in the season, populations of the pest build up and the larvae move in large numbers seeking food. When outbreaks occur, entire areas may be defoliated.
When serious outbreaks occur, the larvae exhaust the food supply and begin crawling, literally by the thousands, seeking more plants to devour. The first generation are well defined and do not overlap as the later broods. The larvae mature and suddenly disappear, having gone into the ground for pupation. The length of the larval period is dependent upon climate conditions and many vary from 12 days to even more a month. In warm weather the pupal stage may not be more than eight to ten days in duration.
The army worms normally feed on pasture grasses, small grains, corn, millet and some legumes in the spring. This year many of these plants are more mature and less inviting to the army worm. Their next food source is lawns, flowers, shrubs and vegetables. We did not experience any army worm damage this spring.
This species is a true army worm and should not be confused with the fall army worm. The true army worm larvae may migrate en masse from one area that is wiped out to another area that has an abundant food supply. Enhance the name, army worm.
Army worms overwinter as pupae or as mature larvae, which pupate in the spring. The adult moth emerges in the spring, mates, and lay eggs in masses on grain crops or grasses. Larvae feed about four weeks, but do most of their damage the last 10 days of this period.
A new generation of moths emerges about one week later. The larvae usually feed at night on grass blades but because the bermudagrass was late growing, they are feeding on our flowers, vegetables, shrubs and trees. During the day the larvae hide in silk-lined tunnels or burrows at or slightly into the soil surface. Also, they can be seen hiding in the sheath of plants.
Damage to lawns, flowers and vegetables is normally found only in years when this caterpillar is especially abundant in wheat and other small grain crops. Of the four generation of army worms, only the first generation in May and the fourth generations in September are likely to damage plants in Oklahoma. In years when the first generation of larvae have been present in wheat, homeowners often will find the adult moths in large numbers hiding in shrubs and trees in early summer.
Symptoms of the damage vary with the age of the caterpillar. Young caterpillars skeletonize the surface of leaf blades and the inner surface of the sheaths. Older caterpillars begin feeding from the leaf edges and consume entire leaves. Extensive feeding can total defoliate the entire plant.
Control of both caterpillars is easier if they are sprayed at a young age, just as damage is appearing. If the plants have been totally defoliated, pesticides are of little use. Many products are labeled for controlling caterpillars especially the Bt organic pesticides labeled for caterpillar control.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column.