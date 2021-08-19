Adequate water is crucial for good plant growth. The amount available depends to some extent on the plants growing but also on the soil type and structure. Water is often in short supply and should be applied so waste is kept to a minimum. It is also useful to know which plants are susceptible to drought or cannot tolerate waterlogged soils.
Drainage is important to any soil where plants are grown. An excess of water in the soil can be as damaging to plants as a lack of soil water. The symptoms for over-watered plants are the same as under-watered plants.
In a well -structured soil, water is held in fine capillary pores, which are usually less than 1/160-in in diameter, with air in the larger pores. Water is most readily available to plants from pores of the larger diameter. As the pores become smaller, it becomes increasingly difficult for the plant to extract the moisture from the soil.
Soil types can also have an influence on the amount of water available to the plants.
Clay soils hold the greatest amount of water but they have a higher percentage of fine capillary pores. Plants are not always able to extract enough water for their needs from these fine soils.
Sandy soils contain coarse pores so the water held within them is more readily available than clay. Sandy soils have a higher drainage rate and there is relatively little capillary movement of water moving sideways and upward. As with clay soils, organic matter will help with water retention.
Loam soils usually contain a balanced mix of coarse and relatively fine pores. The coarse pores allow rapid drainage while the finer ones retain water. Loam soils is what most gardeners desire for their gardens. Sometimes the best way to get loam soil is to bring it in from other sources.
Then there is the question of a water table. A water tables is moisture that rises to the soil surface by capillary action from the water table below the surface. Heavy clay soils may be saturated to 6 feet above the water table, with some moisture available to plant roots 11 feet above it. If silt and most clay soils are saturated to 5 feet the moisture is available to the roots 8 feet above the water table. The figures for fine sand are 5 feet and 7 1/2 respectively. For gravel, there is no water rise at all.
The aim of watering is to recharge the soil so the reserves will be sufficient to last until the next watering or rainfall. Always water thoroughly so that the water is available deep in the soil. Even though frequently applying water with a water hoes-in-your hand is therapeutic it is of limited use to the plant. The water should be applied at the level of the lower root system. An example is flower roots are shallow whereas shrubs roots are one to two feet deep.
The water supply to a plant is limited by the size of its root system. By improving drainage and the breaking up of compact soils, the plants are able to develop deeper root systems which can increase plant growth.
The main limitation when watering is the rate at which the soil takes up the moisture. On average, soil absorbs only about 1/8-inch depth of water per hour. Water applied to the soil faster than it can be absorbed will collects in a pool on the surface until the area covered is capable of taking the water into the soil.
Water-conserving techniques are available to the gardener. Mulching the surface of the soil improves rain penetration and minimizes evaporation. Also, by controlling weeds the gardener will ensure that no soil water is wasted on unwanted plants.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column.