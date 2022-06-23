A world of plant secrets

How do plants grow? Why do the plants react to temperature changes, moisture content and sunlight variances? Several studies have proven that plants are not passive creatures, but are very dynamic and will adapt with a little help. Here are some helpful hints in growing plants:
Pinching a growing tip is the removal of the top stem, called meristem, so that the other lateral stems will begin to grow. By removing the tip, the gardener removes the inhibiting hormones and the other buds are free to grow.
Meristems of different plants produce different quantities of inhibiting hormones. Usually, plants that naturally grow straight and tall with little side branches have large amounts of inhibiting hormones. Plants that naturally branch freely have low levels of inhibiting hormones.
For years, container trees and shrubs have been planted the same way. Dig a hole that is wider and deeper than the size of the root ball, place the root ball in the hole and fill with soil. Research has shown that container grown root systems grow in a circle around the edges of the pot. When planted, the roots continue this circular motion thus strangling themselves. When planted, all container grown plants should have their roots scored or cut shallow to eliminate this tendency to circle.
When a plant starts to flower and produce a seed, most energy produced will go to the development of that seed. The plant can best utilize fertilizing just as the flower bud begins to develop. If heavy fertilizer is applied at planting, most of the energy goes to growth of leaves and stems and very little to seed development.
Asexual propagation is taking a part of a plant and making an exact duplicate (cloning) of the original plant. It has been known that stem cuttings with leaves rooted better than leafless cuttings. Leafy cuttings routinely have four or five times as many roots as their leafless counterparts in the same amount of time. Leaves contribute to more rapid rooting by producing carbohydrates that then travel down the stem and are used in root initiation.
Rotating vegetables in a garden each year will help avoid a buildup of insects and diseases. Crop rotation is most effective when members of a particular family do not follow one of another. An example is not to follow cabbage, cauliflower, or broccoli in a rotation. Another example is tomato, eggplant and potato in a rotation.
Like animals, weaker plants are more likely to attract insects and diseases than healthier ones. Plants should be chosen not just for their beauty, but also for their adaptability to the environment (soil, water, temperature and nutrients), that is provided for their growth. Also, vegetables and fruits are tougher and bitter when they are grown in stressful environment.
Plants can adapt to extremes in temperature during their growing season. An example is many plants will shed some of their leaves when temperature gets too hot. Leaf shedding slows the loss of moisture through evaporation. Another example is when leaves or flowers are frozen, new leaves and flowers will develop in the same bud area. In fact, most plants can lose their leaves at least three years in a row before extensive damage occurs.
Composting slowly adds nutrients to the garden. But sometimes it is nice to speed things up a bit, as when summer vegetables need a boost. Try compost tea. Place a bushel of fresh, finished compost in a waterproof garbage can and add water to within about a foot from the top. Cover and allow brewing for a few days in a cool, shady place. Pour the liquid in a watering can and apply over the plants for a safe, natural, easily absorbed fertilizer. Plants can absorb water, nutrients and pesticides through their leaves.
