Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery will celebrate Arbor Day by giving away 300 trees.
The trees will be given away starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Naturescape Nursery, 11703 Cache Road.
Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery will celebrate Arbor Day by giving away 300 trees.
The trees will be given away starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Naturescape Nursery, 11703 Cache Road.
This is the fifth year that Parks Jones Realty and NatureScape Nursery have partnered to give away free trees to the community in celebration of Arbor Day. Both businesses believe that trees add an important element of beauty and enrichment to our homes, neighborhoods and communities.
“We have people return year after year to receive another free tree for their yard. Both Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery truly care about the appearance of homes within our community, and trees add a beautiful aesthetic value. We are working together to improve the appearance of our area by giving away these 300 trees as a community enhancement project,” said Holly Naberhaus of Parks Jones Realty.
A variety of trees will be given away, including Shumard oaks, lace bark elms, loblolly pines and others that all grow well in our area. These trees also grow well in ordinary soils from sand to clay and, once established, are drought resistant too. The trees will all be a nice, substantial size and very healthy. These trees are all fast growers, easily adding 2 feet in height every year, and growth can be controlled with trimming, according to a press release.
It is best to plant the tree in a sunny location and not too close to the house, because these trees will grow large. Keep the tree well watered for the first year, and after that it will thrive with no special care at all. These trees have no particular pests or diseases.
Trees hold tremendous powers to make our lives better and healthier. They consume the greenhouse gases that cause climate change by absorbing and storing carbon dioxide, giving us a healthier planet. Trees also clean the air so we can breathe more easily. Trees remove the kind of air pollution that is most dangerous to our lungs: particulate matter.
Trees give us all shade — and that’s important as the summer approaches. A tree’s shade acts like natural air conditioning and can even reduce the energy costs of our actual air conditioning systems.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.