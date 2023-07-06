Lawton Farmers Market will hold its 12th Annual Tomato Festival on Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year the Salsa Showdown is going to be voted on by the community. This means some changes to those that want to enter. Salsa makers have two days to register their salsa; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The salsa must be in two quart jars, homemade, include tomatoes, with no identification marks. The community will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite salsa. For $1, voters will get two tickets and a chance to taste every salsa entered (while supplies last). They will then use their tickets to vote on their favorite salsa.