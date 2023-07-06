Lawton Farmers Market will hold its 12th Annual Tomato Festival on Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year the Salsa Showdown is going to be voted on by the community. This means some changes to those that want to enter. Salsa makers have two days to register their salsa; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The salsa must be in two quart jars, homemade, include tomatoes, with no identification marks. The community will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite salsa. For $1, voters will get two tickets and a chance to taste every salsa entered (while supplies last). They will then use their tickets to vote on their favorite salsa.
The Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D, is once again hosting the Fourth Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition from 6 -8 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday the festival kicks off with a wide array of activities. The market opens at 8 a.m. so shoppers can get a head start on picking up those delicious tomatoes from market vendors. Anyone who grows tomatoes is encouraged to bring their tomatoes to enter in the tomato contests. Categories that will be judges on are Best Tasting, Prettiest, Ugliest, and Largest with cash prizes for each category voted number one. The Best in Show category requires three homegrown tomatoes for judging.
“We have something for everyone” said Dr. Ed Legako, president of the Southwest Growers Association. “Everyone thinks they have the best tasting salsa, so here’s your chance to find out. We also encourage everyone to enter the tomato contests, whether you grow just one tomato plant or a whole row, it’s sometimes surprising who has the best tomatoes.”
Salsa Showdown entrants must bring two quarts of their salsa for tasting and they must be turned in either today or Friday. No entries will be accepted Saturday. The tomatoes used for the Salsa Showdown do not have to be homegrown. Tomato entries for the other contests are due in the registration area by 10 a.m. Voting begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.
Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma, ONIE, Lawton Public Library, the Comanche County Health Department, and the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Comanche County are hosting the Let’s Get Moving Lawton Walk/Run in Shepler Park at 8:30 a.m. Then continuing from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. there will be Zumba in the park followed at 10 a.m. with yoga in the park.
The Tomato Festival is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.