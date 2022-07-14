11th Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival was a hit

Tomatoes were abundant Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market 11th Annual Tomato Festival.
You had small ones, big ones, ugly ones, pretty ones and the best tasting ones to choose from. Vendors set up their tables and waited for Keith Hall, market manager, to say those three magic words, “Market is open.” That is all it took for the shoppers who had been patiently waiting in line to grab the sacks and start picking.
The Penick and Lagako Farms were abuzz with activity as people lined up to buy the vine-ripe tomatoes. They were not the only ones with lines winding around the marketplace, just about every vendor who had tomatoes and other vegetables had customers lined up. If you asked anyone standing there, they would say it was well worth the wait.
This was the first year that the festival was held in the new building. According to Hall, there were more people in attendance this year than last. As he did his hourly counts, he had to stop at the 10:30 a.m. mark because there were too many to keep up with. At that point he was at over 750 people.
When it came to the contests, there was a salsa contest, judging for prettiest, best in show, largest and ugliest tomato.
Juna Eary, 8, Sterling, was on her way to the registration table to submit her home-grown tomatoes for prettiest and ugliest judging.
The festival had a wide range of activities going on throughout the morning from a two-man band playing to the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus, entertaining everyone as they wandered around shopping and stopping at the food trucks to get a bite to eat.
The market will be open again from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and the vendors will once again have tomatoes, watermelon, and several other kinds of fresh garden vegetables available.