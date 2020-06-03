Over the past few months many parents found out what it was like to become a homeschool teacher. From math problems they haven’t thought about since they were in school to managing technology their children use on a daily basis, these parents were suddenly thrust into roles they hadn’t prepared for. But not Stephanie Mosley, she was more than prepared.
Six years ago, after becoming a stay-at-home mom, Mosley decided the time was right to begin homeschooling her four kids. As a Girl Scout leader, Mosley believed she had the experience necessary to get the job done right.
Her kids range in ages from 5 to 13. So, when it came time to pick an arts and crafts project, Mosley wanted something that could get all of the kids involved, so she thought back to her own youth.
“I remember gardening with my grandmother when we lived in Germany. It’s a great way to bond with my kids and make learning fun,” Mosley said. “Homeschool can get boring, but gardening is learning hands on. They get to see how the seeds sprout and the care that goes into the growing.”
What began as an arts and crafts assignment soon turned into a year’s long project and now, five years later, Mosley and her family have seven homemade planter boxes in their yard where they grow lettuce, tomatoes, blackberries and much more.
“The planter boxes are easy to use, they’re relatively cheap and they’re a good height to keep the dogs out,” Mosley said.
Mosely and her husband helped the kids create the planter boxes out of fence pickets and 2x4s.
“It takes about ten minutes to put one together for an average adult,” Mosley said. “For the kids it takes a little longer.”
Mosley said her kids love helping out in the garden, especially when they get to collect food from it.
“I actually have only gotten one strawberry because the kids come out and get them all,” Mosley said. “They are also more willing to try some foods when they grow it themselves.”
Recently, the family built their longest planter box yet at 12 feet. This time, every step in the process, except for cutting the boards, was performed by Mosley’s kids.
“I helped hold things but the oldest two were in charge and the youngest helped screw the screws in,” Mosley said. “It definitely helps them build their confidence, knowing that they can do things on their own.
In addition to teaching them self-reliance, Mosley said creating the gardens has also given her kids a sense of community.
“We have had so many tomatoes that we produced that we gave them away to our neighbors,” Mosley said. “There are a lot of life lessons you can learn from a garden.”