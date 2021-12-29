Game of the year 'Metroid Dread' an amazing adventure

It’s been nearly 20 years since a proper “Metroid” sequel was released on Nintendo hardware. In that time, the storied franchise has seen an amazing first-person spinoff trilogy, a handful of remakes of varying quality and a maligned mess of a inter-quel that did its best to character assassinate franchise lead Samus Aran.
Thankfully, that all changed this year with the release of “Metroid Dread” — the first true “Metroid” sequel since 2002’s “Metroid Fusion” on the Gameboy Advance. “Metroid Dread” returns to the series basics of alien world exploration, isolation and minimalist storytelling to offer what is the best “Metroid” title since the “Metroid Prime” trilogy, and of one of the best ever in the series. It offers dozens of hours of gameplay and exploration that feels just as addicting as it is fun, landing it at the top of this year’s Game of the Year competition.
“Metroid Dread” has been a rumored title since the days of the Nintendo DS handheld. It was reportedly canceled in the mid-2000s, despite multiple hints by Nintendo and its partners that it was in development. Following the surprise success of MercurySteam’s “Metroid II” remake, “Metroid: Samus Returns” on the 3DS, series creator Yoshio Sakamoto approached the Spanish developer to revitalize “Metroid Dread” for the Nintendo Switch. That change of development team and perspective helped produce what will almost assuredly become a genre classic.
This new adventure finds bounty hunter Samus on the planet ZDR as she investigates mysterious signals left from a research team. She finds the facilities abandoned, aside from roaming Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifiers robots that will immediately kill her if they can get their hands on her. These robots serve as mini boss fights throughout the game and must be avoided using newly-incorporated stealth elements until certain powerups have been acquired.
As is a staple of the “Metroid” franchise, Samus almost immediately loses all of her abilities, especially those acquired after merging with the X-Parasite in “Metroid Fusion.” The system computer, ADAM, tells Samus that it’s not sure why she lost her abilities, but attributed it to muscle amnesia. It seems each time Samus is depowered, the excuses become more and more contrived. But this isn’t a game that’s played for its up-front story, but rather for its atmosphere and mystery.
MercurySteam brought over many of the gameplay additions first included in “Metroid Samus Returns,” including a counter-system for melee enemies and a more fast-paced movement and combat system. Playing as Samus has never felt better, as she truly feels like a powerful bounty hunter, even with her limited powers in the early hours of the game. From a gameplay perspective, other games have included much more exciting gameplay upgrades, but Samus’ upgraded suits have never looked so good.
“Metroid Dread” retains the series’ famous exploration structure that focuses purely on exploring the environments and alien worlds. There’s very little guidance in solving puzzles and unlocking new rooms. That has been a series staple for its entirety, and certain powerups and collectibles have often been cleverly hidden. But “Metroid Dread” sometimes walks a fine line between cleverly hidden and straight up obtuse level design. There are times when the only way to discover the next path or a hidden powerup is by sheer luck.
The other frustrating element of “Metroid Dread” is the EMMI robots, which add an additional layer of difficulty to an already somewhat difficult game that can sometimes feel genuinely unfair, rather than challenging. Each EMMI requires a different method to defeat it, or to hide from it. When targeted by one, Samus must run completely out of its line of sight and either hide somewhere, or use the suit’s new cloaking technology. But until you receive additional powerups later in the game to extend your armor’s energy, this cloaking technology must be used sparingly. It can become frustrating quickly to explore an area, only to stumble across an EMMI you are nowhere near equipped to fight, and must spend the next several minutes in a panic race to safety. Their inclusion is an evolution of the X-Parasite in “Metroid Fusion,” but it doesn’t feely nearly as refined or as fun.
Even with these minor issues, “Metroid Dread” is perhaps the best 2D side scrolling “Metroid” title since “Super Metroid” all the way back in 1994 on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Gameplay design has come a long way since then, but MercurySteam has managed to modernize the 2D “Metroid” formula to perhaps its ultimate form.
“Metroid Dread” is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and is best played in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.