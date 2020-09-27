Starting Monday, Lawton residents will have a chance to view artwork that hasn’t been exhibited to the public since 1966.
The Leslie Powell Gallery will open a new art exhibition featuring recently acquired art created by Japanese children in an art exchange program with Lawton children in 1966. The exhibit will also feature Japanese prints from the gallery’s permanent collection.
“I don’t know everything about the program but, basically, there was an international art swap in the ‘60s where kids in America created and exchanged art with kids in Japan,” Matt Hughes, the gallery’s executive director, said.
The work has been displayed publicly only one time, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium in conjunction with the Camp Fire Girls Festival of Arts and Crafts the year the program took place. Each of the paintings in the collection were created by Japanese students between the ages of 6 and 15.
For the last several years the paintings have been in the personal collection of former Cameron University art professor Jack Bryan.
“With COVID, we were trying to figure out what else we could do that wouldn’t hinder an artist’s sales,” Hughes said. “So someone brought up these paintings and then (Bryan) came to me and just said ‘they’re yours.’”
None of the work is titled, but Hughes will be affixing labels to the exhibit that give the name of the child and their age if that information is available. Unfortunately, Hughes said, some of that information has been lost over the years.
Hughes has found much to admire about the work, commenting on how some of the children seemed to have a “good feeling for perspective,” that he found impressive.
“There is a red one that I really like. It has a bunch of kids on it, with a big kanji symbol in the center, it looks like the small world ride at Disney,” Hughes said.
In addition to the children’s artwork, Japanese prints collected by the gallery’s namesake, Leslie Powell, will be on display during the exhibition as well. These permanent pieces are a part of the gallery’s collection and have been since Powell’s death in 1979.
All of the prints in the collection are woodblock prints, or reproductions of such prints, according to Hughes. Most of the prints date from the early 20th century of Japan’s Meiji period (1868-1912) or Taisho period (1912-1926) or early Showa period (1926-1989).
“Many of these Japanese prints are usually in the gallery meeting hall or its adjacent room and some are usually in the conference room. I take them down and rotate them sometimes,” Hughes said. “Most of my patrons have seen those before, but this will be a dedicated showing for them.”
Hughes hopes that his patrons will take a moment to truly appreciate the works while they are on exhibit. And as for the work from the children, he hopes that it will remind adults not to underestimate the young.
“I want people to be able to see that there is something to be admired in the artwork of kids,” Hughes said. “I think people don’t often give kids credit for what they can do.”