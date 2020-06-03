The Leslie Powell Gallery is putting out an open call for submissions from people of color for “We Are Not Satisfied: a Visual Protest.”
All art is welcome for inclusion in the exhibition according to Matt Hughes, the gallery’s executive director.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s paintings, poetry, photographs, drawings, protest signs, or anything in between, everything is welcome. It also doesn’t matter if you’re a professional artist, an amateur, a student, an adult, or a child,” Hughes said in a post on the gallery’s Facebook page. “Additionally, you don’t need to worry about framing your art. Just bring it in and we’ll figure out how to display it. We have a lot of wall space, and we want you to fill it.”
Art can be brought in anytime during regular business hours of 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Artists living outside of Lawton are welcome to mail their pieces in, however they will need to include prepaid postage for the art to be returned, or artists will need to indicate the piece is a donation to the gallery.
Artists will need to include the following information: their name, the title of the art or if it’s untitled, what they used to make it (oil paint, graphite pencil, marker, etc), and their address and phone number. If the artist is open to selling their work, they are asked to include a price too. If it does sell, the artist will not be charged a commission.
“Our hope is that this exhibit will continue to evolve all summer, with artwork constantly coming in. If you can get your art to us in June, perfect. If it’s July, that’s still OK. If you can’t get it to us until August, we will still include it, right up until the last day of the exhibit,” Hughes said.
“We Are Not Satisfied” is open to all people of color regardless of age, location, or artistic ability.
This exhibition will run all summer through Aug. 28. There will be a special all-day reception on Saturday, Aug. 8. If you have any questions, please email Hughes at lpartgallery@gmail.com, or call 357-9526.