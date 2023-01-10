Lawton Community Theatre is trying a new tactic for its start-of-the-year fundraiser.
Organizers have planned City Lights, County Nights, a benefit concert featuring pop and country songs performed by LCT’s favorite singers beginning Friday.
“It’s a departure from our normal theatrical experience. This is a laid-back concert,” said LCT Managing Director Chance Harmon, explaining the format will be a few songs, then a break to allow those attending to visit with friends, grab a glass of wine, or take a spin on the dance floor. “It’s a different kind of experience for our patrons. And, a fun one.”
Harmon and other LCT officials are looking forward to the chance to recalibrate and come to life again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a decided change in how arts entities interacted with people. While McMahon Memorial Auditorium provided a good venue for plays when LCT resumed offering entertainment to the Lawton-Fort Sill community, that large auditorium lacked the intimacy for which the John Denney Playhouse is known.
Harmon said that intimate setting plays perfectly with the county and pop concert that is going to be offered Friday through Sunday.
Harmon promises that attendees will recognize the singers, which will include LCT favorites such as Alberto Rivas (Beto Divino), Shaun Calix, Bryson Petersen, Emmalee Hamilton and Arline Taylor. And, the audience is going to be humming along with some of the well-known songs those entertainers will present, such as “Georgia on My Mind”, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”, “New York, New York”, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”
“It’s a fun night. And, songs that people know and don’t hear on stage anymore,” Harmon said. “And, it’s nice to do it in an intimate setting.”
Harmon said the concert also is a chance to showcase a community theatre that has been operational since 1966, making it the longest continuously operating theater in Oklahoma.
“Show up and have a good time,” he said. “We’re so proud and ecstatic that we can be back in our own building doing shows.”
Harmon said patrons also will be supporting the local arts community.
“When you support any arts in your community, it really does make your community stronger. It’s the absolute truth,” he said. “Communities that support the arts are the communities that survive.”
