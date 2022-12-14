FTC sues Microsoft to block Activision purchase
Courtesy photo

A new wrinkle has developed in Microsoft’s ongoing attempt to acquire Activision-Blizzard.

The Federal Trade Commission announced last week that it is suing Microsoft in an attempt to block the proposed $68.7 billion purchase, which was originally set to close by June 30, 2023. The lawsuit puts that closing date in jeopardy as Microsoft moves forward with its vow to fight the FTC to complete the purchase. The lawsuit is the culmination of weeks of back and forth between federal regulators, Microsoft and the company’s chief opponent in the video game industry, Sony, which has fought tooth and nail to block the acquisition at any chance it can get.