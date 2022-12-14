FTC sues Microsoft to block Activision purchase

A new wrinkle has developed in Microsoft’s ongoing attempt to acquire Activision-Blizzard.
The Federal Trade Commission announced last week that it is suing Microsoft in an attempt to block the proposed $68.7 billion purchase, which was originally set to close by June 30, 2023. The lawsuit puts that closing date in jeopardy as Microsoft moves forward with its vow to fight the FTC to complete the purchase. The lawsuit is the culmination of weeks of back and forth between federal regulators, Microsoft and the company’s chief opponent in the video game industry, Sony, which has fought tooth and nail to block the acquisition at any chance it can get.
In a press release announcing the decision, the FTC proposed the idea that the acquisition would “enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.” Microsoft wants to use the back catalog of Activision-Blizzard titles to help boost its Game Pass subscription offering, as well as the mobile presence of King, which created “Candy Crush Saga,” in order to shore up its weak mobile gaming business. The purchase would also include all rights to the “Call of Duty” franchise, which Microsoft has promised to release on Sony’s PlayStation console for at least the next 10 years. Last week, Nintendo also signed an agreement with Microsoft to see “Call of Duty” release on Nintendo hardware during that same period. Should the acquisition go through, it would mean Nintendo would receive a new “Call of Duty” title since “Call of Duty Black Ops II” released as a launch title for the Wii U in 2012.
The FTC believes these promises are merely hollow platitudes that would not be fulfilled once the deal was closed. The press release pointed to Microsoft’s supposed promises to the European Competition Commission to not restrict access to any future ZeniMax or Bethesda titles when that acquisition was approved two years ago.
“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. “Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”
Ironically, the European Competition Commission released an immediate statement contradicting the FTC’s account of events, asserting that Microsoft never actually made any promises about the future of Bethesda titles. Industry journalist Stephen Totilo reached out to the ECC, which issued a statement that Microsoft did make a promise that “would not have the incentive to cease or limit making ZeniMax games available for purchase on rival consoles,” but that this was not used in the commission’s decision to approve the acquisition. Microsoft, for its part, has not restricted access to any ZeniMax game that was already released on PlayStation hardware. To the contrary, Microsoft has continued to supply free updates to titles like “The Elder Scrolls Online,” “Fallout 76” and “Deathloop.” Another ZeniMax title, “Ghostwire Tokyo,” still remains exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Microsoft has only committed to releasing newly developed ZeniMax titles, like “Starfield” and “Redfall” as Xbox and PC exclusives.
According to the FTC’s position, the fact that Microsoft made “Starfield” and “Redfall” exclusive to their platforms means that it will do the same with “Call of Duty,” despite repeated assurances from anyone involved with the deal that “Call of Duty” would be treated like “Minecraft,” which is only every platform that can run it. Microsoft has vowed to take the FTC to court, if needed.
“We continue to believe that this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers,” Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, said in a statement to The Verge. “We have been committed since Day One to addressing competition concerns, including by offering earlier this week proposed concessions to the FTC. While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court.”
The process could drag out for some time. The court date for the first hearing isn’t set until June, though the FTC has not requested a formal injunction against the acquisition. Essentially, Microsoft and Activision could push forward with the purchase, should the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority and the ECC approve of the acquisition, and then the FTC would have to prove in court that it should be walked back. Several legal experts, including Richard Hoeg, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer who has followed the proceedings since the initial announcement, said the FTC doesn’t have much legal footing. This is more of a stalling tactic in an attempt to get another regulator to rule against it. Should every other regulator, including the CMA, rule in favor of the acquisition, the FTC has little legal recourse to block it. Time will tell.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.