Beaver Creek Freetrappers to meet

In this file photo from 2019, Ron Roarke, left, and Stephen Wilham, right, demonstrate the different ways to stuff their black powder rifles ahead of their next shoot at the Beaver Creek Spring Rendezvous. Roare uses a pre-made wad in his rifle, while Wilham tears of his own cloth for the barrel.

 File photo

Last year, the Beaver Creek Free Trappers got to put their period-accurate camping gear and methods to a serious test.

The Beaver Creek Free Trappers Rendezvous, where campers dress in 1830s garb, fire black powder rifles and camp in tents typical of the mid-to-late 1800s, happened to correspond with a weekend of severe weather in Southwest Oklahoma. Heavy wind and rain battered the tents while members waited out the storm. A tornado had been reported on the ground only 5 miles south of their campsite.

Recommended for you