In this file photo from 2019, Ron Roarke, left, and Stephen Wilham, right, demonstrate the different ways to stuff their black powder rifles ahead of their next shoot at the Beaver Creek Spring Rendezvous. Roare uses a pre-made wad in his rifle, while Wilham tears of his own cloth for the barrel.
Last year, the Beaver Creek Free Trappers got to put their period-accurate camping gear and methods to a serious test.
The Beaver Creek Free Trappers Rendezvous, where campers dress in 1830s garb, fire black powder rifles and camp in tents typical of the mid-to-late 1800s, happened to correspond with a weekend of severe weather in Southwest Oklahoma. Heavy wind and rain battered the tents while members waited out the storm. A tornado had been reported on the ground only 5 miles south of their campsite.
Steven Stricklan, the campground supervisor for the club, said the sound of the raging storm surprised him.
“People always say that it sounds like a freight train passing by,” Stricklan said. “To me, it sounded more like a broken engine running.”
Stricklan rode out the storm successfully, albeit with a flooded tent, which he attributes to a mistake he made while setting it up.
“I didn’t dig a trench to let the water run out,” Stricklan said. “In the Army, they teach you to dig a trench around your campsite, accounting for the side that’s downhill, to let the water run out, and I didn’t do it.”
By contrast, Toby Butler, the president of the organization, had a much easier time riding out the storm.
“I slept right through it,” Butler said.
This year, the rendezvous will take place Friday and Saturday, and much fairer weather is expected.
The event will be open to the public beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Attendees will be able to buy period-accurate gear, food and drink, and for the first time, will be able to participate in some of the Free Trappers yearly activities.
“We’ll be letting people fire some of the black powder rifles and pistols,” Butler said. “They’ll also be able to participate in tomahawk throwing.”
The event is geared toward raising awareness of the organization, and bringing in new members who might be interested in historical camping. Butler found the group six years ago, though he’d been interested in period-accurate camping for awhile before that.
“I was already doing it about a year before I joined,” Butler said.
The rendezvous event comes from a 200-year-old history of such get togethers, where fur traders would come together to sell their wares and celebrate.
“For them, it was an opportunity for a big party,” Stricklan said. “Often, a lot of the money they made, they’d lose gambling and drinking during the rendezvous.”
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to wear historically accurate gear, but it is not a requirement. Stricklan said that anyone interested in getting involved with the club, or with historical camping in general, should look for him at the campground.
“I’m the guy in charge of safety and general information, so if anyone wants to know something, they can come to me.”