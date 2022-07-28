FREDERICK — BancFirst in Frederick unveiled a huge new piece of art in its entry hall last week.
The 45-square-foot custom mosaic has thousands of tiny pieces of glass which depict the land surrounding this historic Oklahoma town.
“We wanted to add a little pizzazz to the building,” said John Scott Amyx, the bank’s chief security officer, “so I went over to Lawton, and strolled around the BancFirst buildings there to see what they were doing, and they had some neat ideas.
“We started putting together some ideas for what we could do here,” he said. “Nothing was really sticking out, until we realized we have Jenny Perry right here in Frederick, why would we not do something to showcase her talents?”
Amyx said if they could tie in her art and the bank message for everyone to see, it would be great.
“We reached out to Jenny, and she was more than willing and fired up about it,” he said.
Perry said she met with the bank people and asked what they would want, and they said, “Cows, wheat and cotton.” They measured the entry way, agreed on the cost and Perry took it from there.
Perry, who owns a mosaic studio at 127 West Grand Avenue in Frederick, teaches mosaics at the studio as well as a summer children’s art program and grant-funded children’s art at the local elementary school during the academic year.
Perry said she started the work in late July 2021. The mosaic had to be completed in three sections so it could be easily worked on in her studio and fit through the doors.
“And it’s heavy,” she said. “After it was finished we hung it on the wall with two narrow connecting seams from top to bottom. “With the help of one of my best friends and fellow mosaic artists, we filled in the last bits and grouted the invisible seams,” she said.
Asked if she would do another large piece, she said “Not any time soon, but I don’t rule it out.”
How many small pieces of mosaic glass are in the 5-foot by 9-foot artwork?
“Maybe we should have a contest to guess the number,” Amyx said.
