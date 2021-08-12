Frank Rush III will share his memories and stories regarding the old Craterville Amusement Park near Cache at the next meeting of the Southwestern Oklahoma Historical Society.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
The public is invited to the free event.
A short business meeting will be held to elect directors and to vote on three proposed by-law amendments. Members of the Society who have paid their annual dues will be entitled to vote. New memberships will be received at the time of the meeting.
Masks will be optional.