Frances Hair Weger was born on a snowy January day in 1922 near Sterling to M.M. and Lily McCall Hair. The oldest of four children, she was delivered by her step-grandmother because the doctor could not get there due to ice-packed roads.
Weger, who was born Jan. 16, 1922, was raised on a farm during the Great Depression. According to stories she told her children, she was used to hard work, hoeing cotton fields and working long hours on the farm. As a teenager, she sold her saddle, bought a guitar, and taught herself how to play so she could participate in the “musicals” the young people attended.
She married W. F. “Bill” Weger on Aug. 2, 1940, after graduating from Sterling High School. She and Bill had five children: Bill C. Weger (Kay), Donald Ray (died at birth), Anita Weger Holley (Wes), Mark Weger (deceased; Elayne Bowman), and David Weger (Judy).
Bill and Frances lived in Lawton for 70 years. Frances was a homemaker and worked in cosmetic sales. She loved quilting with her quilting club and hand-stitched numerous quilts for her children, grandchildren and other relatives. Frances made two baby quilts and wedding quilts for each of her 11 grandchildren: Sara Holley Trowbridge, Amanda Holley Lowe, Courtney Weger Cantrell, Jonathan Weger, Paul Weger, Nathan Weger, Luke Weger, Micah Weger, Aubrey Weger Lui, Joshua Weger and Andrew Weger.
In her later years, she visited nursing homes, taking banana bread to the “elderly”, although she was in her 80s. Her children and grandchildren recall the many times they were treated to her fried okra, homemade bread, lasagnas and apple pies, according to a story written by a family member.
In the last 50 years, she traveled with Bill on Campaigns for Christ. Bill died in 2018.
Frances lives in Luther. She celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday in Edmond with a family celebration.