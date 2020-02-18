The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council is once again teaming up with the Lawton Community Theatre and Lawton Public Schools, with the help of the Oklahoma Arts Council and the City of Lawton, to bring a family-friendly theatre production to the McMahon Auditorium.
This year’s production, “Aesop’s Fables,” presents updated versions of four of Aesop’s most popular fables: “The Fox and the Crow,” “The Hare and the Tortoise,” “The Donkey in the Lion’s Skin,” and finally, “The Fox and the Sour Grapes.”
Diane Denham, in her third year of directing the annual production, said this year’s performance is extra special.
“Dr. Jim Brock, who has lived and taught here in Lawton, and been in theatre for some time, actually wrote this play and it has been performed around the country. He will also be attending this production,” Denham said.
Brock’s adaptation of the fables has been performed many times since he penned it back in 1979. It has even been included in an anthology of “best children’s plays.”
The production is fast paced, according to Denham, and all the scene changes and costume adaptations are done in full view of the audience. While designed as a children’s play, she believes that adults and children alike will enjoy the production.
“Of course, what we are trying to do here is encourage kids to love the theatre by being a part of it and coming to watch it,” Denham said. “It’s essential to the future of the theatre that we build up our future volunteers and audience. I want kids to see other kids doing theatre.”
“These are four of the more well-known fables that have lessons we think are appropriate for children. And they are lessons in kind of a painless form,” Denham said.
The sets and the costumes are all rather simple, Denham said. The actors in the play, nearly all of whom are children, use their own names throughout the production. Denham hopes it encourages audience members to go home, rummage around in their closets and try putting on a performance of their own.
Denham recently had the pleasure of meeting kids who have been inspired by past children’s productions who have now come to love theatre. An outcome she said she strives for every year.
“It is one of the reasons I give my time to the type of theatre. I see how good these theatre kids are. They are kind, they are grown. It’s, I think, just a wonderful experience to be involved in. It gives them a place to belong.”