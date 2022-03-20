Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” has been a series that no one ever thought possible to adapt to live action.
Enter Apple with its warchest of money and a desire to do whatever it takes to expand its offerings on Apple+. David S. Goyer, best known for his work on the “Dark Knight” trilogy and other comic book properties, lent his “talents” to Apple’s efforts at tackling Asimov’s galaxy-spanning adventure, which takes place over literally thousands of years. Buoyed by amazing production values and an impressive cast led by Lee Pace and Jared Harris, “Foundation” should be better than what it ultimately turned out to be — an otherwise uninspired streaming service filler with the potential to be so much more.
The series starts in the far, far future in a galaxy-spanning human empire. Technology has all but cured death itself, allowing humans to live across centuries as they explore the universe and continuously expand the empire. But the empire is starting to fail. Harris’ Dr. Hari Seldon, a prominent scientist and mathematician, uses his work to predict the fall of the empire and the collapse of its leaders — a set of three clones of the first emperor who rule continuously for hundreds of years. These proclamations put Seldon on the outs with the emperors who have him exiled to the edge of the galaxy. It’s in this exile that his people create the Foundation, a society of individuals with an aim to collect as much knowledge and information so that they can rebuild the empire after its collapse — in 1,000 years or so.
The show is carried by the amazing performances from its cast and its ridiculous production values. Harris and Pace outshine everyone else in the show. Harris walks a fine line with his performance as Seldon, a man with ulterior motives that remain a mystery to those around him and to audiences throughout the show’s initial 10 episode season. He’s one-part messiah, one-part loving father figure and one-part menacing presence. There’s something slightly unnerving about him anytime he’s on screen.
Pace, on the other hand, absolutely dominates the screen any time he’s around. He plays Brother Day, which is actually multiple characters throughout the first season. Each Brother Day is a different character, though they’re all supposed to act exactly the same. Instead, there are subtle differences that he delivers in his performance for each version, highlighting Pace’s immense acting talents. Even within the individual versions, he can shift from a loving, somewhat naive ruler to an insane, bloodthirst despot within the same scene. There are certain times when he can be downright terrifying on screen — especially during once scene in particular in which he interrogates a rebel prisoner.
“Foundation” pushes the boundary for television visuals. It never shies away from the immense scope that the books present — one of the reasons it was always deemed unfilmable for so long. These visuals might not quite reach the levels of “Dune” or other high budget blockbusters, but they’re still the best in the streaming world. The imaginative art style and production design also accent the technical aspects of the visuals to make an amazing experience.
While every other aspect of “Foundation” is top notch, it’s the writing and pacing that bring the show down the most. It’s frustrating because Asimov’s stories are so engrossing and detailed with their own twist on what the author believed would be a technological future while writing in the 1940s. They’re so forward thinking that it’s amazing someone could conceive of such technologies 80 years ago. But the show squanders so much of that narrative potential, forsaking hard science-fiction elements at times for fantastical elements that feel more like “Star Wars” than Asimov’s writings.
There’s also issues with characterization of certain individuals that are supposed to be the smartest and brightest in the empire, but act like they’re high school dropouts in order to propel the plot forward. Important mission details are withheld from the audience and characters simply to continue an air of mystery for the show. It’s frustrating because whole episodes will go by without anything happening to advance either the plot or character relationships. So much of the middle portion of the show feels like it’s spinning its wheels while waiting for something to happen. It can make “Foundation” frustrating to watch week-to-week, but these issues are somewhat alleviated when binging the show, now that it’s finished airing its first season.
“Foundation” has a tremendous amount of potential that, hopefully, a second season can expand upon. The universe that Asimov created is truly something special and the show does a decent job of bringing that world to life. There are some major, major narrative changes that book fans will definitely be divided on. But overall, in an age starved of hard science-fiction that’s not centered around superhero escapades, it’s good to see someone take a major swing — even if they only hit a line drive, instead of a home run.
All 10 episodes of “Foundation” season one are available now on Apple+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.