In the summer of 2018, Cameron University professor Sue Tyrrell returned to her birthplace in Palestine. That same summer she picked up “Habibi,” the award-winning young adult novel written by fellow Palestinian-American Naomi Shihab Nye.
“Habibi,” is the story of Liyana, a young Palestinian-American whose father moves her family from St. Louis, Mo., to Palestine, shaking up the family dynamic. Liyana knows nothing of her father’s homeland and is heartbroken and homesick until she meets a young Jewish boy named Omer and strikes up a forbidden friendship.
“Even though that book was written 20 years ago it was so much like what I had just seen (in Palestine). It was so real. I just fell in love with it,” Tyrrell said. “I needed her to come to campus. I needed her to speak to our students and to share what I had seen but do it from the ethos that she has and the position that she has.”
Upon her return to Cameron in the fall of 2018, Tyrrell set out to bring Shihab Nye to the university as a guest lecturer. She placed an inquiry with Nye’s agency and heard back almost immediately.
“Naomi herself actually contacted me and expressed her interest in wanting to come,” Tyrrell said. “So, I started making plans. I talked to Chris Keller, my department chair, he was supportive of course, so I put in a grant request that fall and it got denied.”
Tyrrell was discouraged but not deterred. It’s not in her nature to be down for long. The next semester she jumped right back into her planning and applied for a different grant from the Lectures and Concerts Committee.
“I was unhappy when the first grant was denied but I understood the reasoning behind it. I almost felt an expected defeat because it seemed too good to be true. But I always get right back up,” Tyrrell said.
In the summer of 2019, her second request for a grant was approved and she made an offer to the agency to bring Nye to Cameron as a guest speaker, an offer that included a personal letter from Tyrrell explaining how much Nye’s work had meant to her students.
“I wrote a letter explaining how much my students had loved her poem ‘Red Brocade.’ How much they had learned from it. And how her work had helped them understand that there is a lot of media bias against Palestinians and a lot of hatred that comes out in American media.”
Nye’s “Red Brocade” begins “The Arabs used to say, when a stranger appears at your door, feed him for three days before asking who he is.”
It was lines like this that Tyrrell’s students said helped them to better understand Palestinian culture, like Sarah Lindsey, who is currently enrolled in Tyrrell’s “Women in Literature” course, where students have studied Nye’s work.
“Dr. T has given us a lot of background about what is happening (in Palestine),” Lindsey said. “Reading Naomi’s work with that background information in mind helps us to really see more than just what is there, it helps to see through that subtlety to what she is actually saying.”
Tyrrell’s firsthand understanding of the politics and culture of Palestine was a common thread that several of her students cited as a key to helping them understand Nye’s writing.
“(Dr. Tyrrell) has actually seen these things for herself and then brought that knowledge back to her students, so her students aren’t just seeing it through the lens of the news,” said Kimberly Frey, a Cameron University student.
In one particular instance, Tyrrell was able to hold an in-class teleconference with two of her friends living in Pakistan. Students were able to ask questions and learn directly from two people who were living every day in a land that most Americans only hear about through the television.
“It is always exciting to get these different perspectives from a part of the world we hear about a lot, but don’t actually know that much about,” Frey said.
Tyrrell is hopeful that her students will be able to engage thoughtfully with Nye during her visit, and she believes that she has prepared her class by bringing them into conversation with Nye’s work in the hopes that they will understand its cultural relevance.
Nye will open her visit with a private conversation with Tyrrell’s “Women in Literature” class, followed by a book signing, public lecture and a reading from her newest book “Tiny Journalist” later in the evening in an event that Tyrrell is calling “Fostering Peace Through the Arts.”
“I called this event ‘Fostering Peace Through the Arts,’ because that’s what I see her work doing,” Tyrrell said. “She is taking this message that is so politically divisive and turning it into a peaceful message. Palestinian-Americans experience a lot of discrimination and racism that isn’t talked about, especially in today’s climate … this nation’s opinions of Palestinians as a whole is very low, until they meet us and find out, as Naomi’s poem ‘Red Brocade’ says, we will invite you in and feed you before we even ask who you are.”