This Saturday night marks a return for what I’m proud to call a growing a tradition.
Yep, the columnist and his bandmates in Norville will headline a night that features the mighty Oberon from Ada and our own Astro Throne for a night of psychedelic Southwest Oklahoma desert stoner party doom. Or as we’re calling it, “Spacegrass: 420+2” at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan.
The venue is free to enter for 21-and-older. Music starts around 9 p.m.
Last year’s inaugural concert began with a drive to raise the funds for a mural of Lawton’s own late-rock star, Rafael Montez. We raised enough to pay the Shaw brothers for arguably their best mural and had $1,000 left to establish the Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship fund at Phillips Music Co.
That’s the base goal again for this year but I’d love to surpass it. We’re hosting another raffle throughout the night featuring some great baskets and goodies donated by some of the amazing people in this city. So far, the Vaska Theatre, Dogtown Grooming, artist Piper Pop Rocks, Cache Road Liquor, Bigfoot Head Shop, Bud’s Medical Marijuana Dispensary, artist Shelly Ray, Rodney Schneider and Shine On Tattoo, Tara Spencer of Armada Distributing, Adam & Eve, Angela Duncan of Roses Jerky, Amy Green and Railhead family members Dawn Bona, Shon Grissom are among donors of the growing cache of prizes to give out.
Heck, if you get there early, you can even pick up some free Norville stickers.
The real treat is going to be the sounds for the evening. You have to check out this little quickie cover Astro Throne just released, “Thank You For Being A Friend (Golden Girls theme).” You could call it the night’s theme song: https://youtu.be/rCCNPKFRx54.
Visit the column's online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and all the other links to go directly to the music.
I don’t know if they’re dusting off the old space suits, but I know Oberon will bring the stratospheric heat. Check out their track “The Bridge” from their last Lawton visit: https://youtu.be/DWlhzTzj-aY.
Norville is accepting the challenge to close out the night with the combo of the songs we’ll be putting into an upcoming EP, as well as breaking out some new material. You can get the vibe from this video of the majority of the band joining Lucavi recently for a take on our eponymous song, “Norville”: https://youtu.be/WqC7iy3nO9E.
Here’s the song “Star Burial” written about the passing of our beloved friend, Rafy, performed with passion during last year’s event: https://youtu.be/5V5B3LvVNh8.
If you can’t make it out or want to make a donation, be it a raffle item or cash, contact any of the Norville band members, Stacy or Haley at Dogtown Grooming, Miss Kay at the Railhead Saloon, or the columnist at srains@swoknews.com.
The family of long time Southern Aggression guitarist Scott Gholson is trying to raise money to put this talent taken too soon to rest. Gholson passed away April 12.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Gholson’s brother, Keli, to raise $2,000.
“Scott was a musician, a brother and uncle, a son, a best friend, and a father,” he said. “Please help us put him to rest by donating anything that you can go towards his cremation process; we thank you all so much for your time and donations thank you.”
You can help by visiting: https://gofund.me/e242a5b7.
Lawton born singer BLY is releasing his new single today, “Let Me Go” featuring his new band, The Roofless, and it will be available on all online formats.
To celebrate, the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma standout will host a single release party Saturday night at VZD’s, 4200 N. Western, in Oklahoma City. He’ll do the same on April 29 at Lawton’s Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road. Shows begin at 9 p.m. both nights and are all-ages welcome.
The single is a blend of classic 90s R&B mixed with today’s pop sounds and combined with Joshua Andoke’s home sound of Afrobeats to creates something special merging BLY’s influences, according to Shawn Gomez, his public relations manager and father.
“I am super proud of this single,” BLY said. “It really is the merge of all of my musical influences. This is definitely a labor of love and I am extremely excited to share it with the world.”
