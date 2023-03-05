There is an art to healing.
For the 10 men and women who created the works hanging in the gallery as the newest exhibit at the Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center it’s about recovering themselves from their addictions and past mistakes.
It’s also about discovering who they can be when they learn creation as artists and human beings, according to Shailah Ramos (Red Elk), project director for Circles of Care in the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery program.
In once-a-week classes begun in October 2022, the members of the program faced themselves and learned what they are capable of.
During the opening reception Feb. 23, “The Art of Recovery,” Ramos presented her artists with certificates and sang praises to their efforts. It offered new ways of sharing the program’s message through art, she said.
“Thank goodness it worked, we hope to continue it,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful process.”
Ramos said her artists bought into the idea and made it happen.
“What you see is 14 weeks of really good work,” she said.
While presenting certificates of completion for the project, Ramos spoke of the many different stories her 10 artists had to tell. One of the most important, she said, was the eight weeks spent working on self-portraits. It was a challenge.
Artist Mariah Silverhorn was first afraid to look at her photo. She didn’t like who she saw. At the end of the project, Ramos said, she’d found something she liked in herself and had become a commissioned portrait artist.
“I love me now,” Silverhorn said.
For “Bo” Floyd Little Cook, Ramos said he rediscovered and brought out his inner child. Bruner Michael Cable learned to speak through his art and will “be doing this for a long time.”
When he came into the program, Randy Urbina told Ramos, “I don’t really like art.”
“But he loved art therapy,” Ramos said.
Ramos said one of her artists, also a cousin, Winrod Red Elk, had come into the program already an artist. Reeling in his creativity to discover his focus and new direction was the challenge. It was one Red Elk accepted.
Having been incarcerated prior to entering the program, Red Elk had already used his art as “an outlet” and “therapy.” He said he always saw art as a way to express himself. Behind bars, he found using the minimal range of mediums and utensils spurred creativity.
“I did a lot of portraits in pencil, using Kool-Aid painting as a watercolor,” he said. “That’s how I did my time, it’s a coping mechanism.”
Now, he’s a published artist, creating a coloring book for kids and illustrating a children’s book. In April, he’s following his dream and attending the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M. And since being in the prevention and recovery program, he said, he’s working with the right mindset.
“It’s been a blessing,” he said.
While standing with his self-portrait, Red Elk was greeted by his mother, Ina Yackeschi. Her mouth covered by a mask, her eyes shared the smile hidden underneath while taking her son’s photograph with his creations.
“I’m so proud of him,” she said. “He’s so good.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
