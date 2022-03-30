EDITOR’S NOTE: The Lawton Constitution starts an occasional feature today of restaurant reviews.
The good things in life are often messy and covered with cheese.
It’s a motto easily applied to the menu items from PhillyHoma, 1508 W. Gore.
For an inaugural visit, a weeknight journey to its confines, if you will, would offer opportunity to find out.
When you enter and see rows of tables and benches outfitted with rolls of brown, butcher sheet napkins, evidence offers the experience is going to be messy. If your fingers are too delicate to get in the thick of a Philly cheesesteak-inspired sandwich with accompanying sides, you can always use a fork.
In flavor country, it’s the perfect invitation to explore the menu. Gaston and company would soon learn this with great gusto and abandon.
From the cheesesteak offerings, a “Kickin’ Bourbon Philly” loaded with steak, onion, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, the namesake sauce and, of course, a load of pepper jack cheese, with a side of mushrooms filled one bill.
It lived up to its name and more. Sweet and spicy, half of the 8-inch sandwich was more than a bellyful of delicious for one sitting. With a little bit of dipping sauce to the side, the fresh-from-the-fryer rings added a delicious fit.
The “Southwest Philly” is a combination of steak, mixed and grilled green, yellow and red peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, southwest sauce and choice of cheese. With a side of fried mushrooms and ranch sauce, southwestern flavor emanated from your fingertips.
Not everybody wants the steak part to the Philly. It is something Gaston can understand.
The “Chicken Bacon Ranch” with its combination of flavorful bird, grilled onions, jalepeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and ranch enjoined tastebuds to find the flavor tasty, even when it’s fowl.
Returning to the sandwich at hand, joined with a side of fried okra, the menu leans into the Oklahoma part of the restaurant’s name in a good way.
There are offerings to the menu taking things to a different level. You’ll need more of the provided hand towels with the “Flaming Hot Cheetos Philly.” Among the usual Philly offerings of steak, onions, green peppers and choice of cheese, it’s the Flaming Hot Cheetos added atop that sets it apart. Think of Guy Fieri in a hot rod-inspired Tommy Bahama shirt atop your sandwich. Or don’t.
Uncrumbled, the Cheetos add another texture and flavor that’s an unexpectedly good blend when you get a couple of chews into it. However, you can crumble them yourself for that first bite flavor that leaves more to savor.
The night’s blend of flavors and experience at PhillyHoma left a feeling of home. The comfort of familiar flavors joined with flashes of surprise leave a lot to savor. And, like the waiting couch at home, Gaston was stuffed.
Of course, any given night offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. Besides, who can eat the whole menu at one time?
For Gaston, however, 9 out of 10, would eat here again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.