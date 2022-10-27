Gaston Goes: home to 'Hello Fresh'

Over the weeks, Gaston’s journeys have taken to the road to find the foods best found and feasted.
But sometimes, Gaston wants to dine at home. It’s an easy desire. Mrs. Gaston is arguably the “Queen of Flavor Country” and favored chef of the area. But you don’t overwork your own top chef.
However, the spawn of Gaston said it doesn’t have to be that bad. They strong armed the couple into a Hello Fresh subscription to try out. It’s one company among the growing world of meal kit preparations sent to your door. All you have to do is refrigerate the ingredients and make it yourself.
The kits are handy. Everything comes with including step-by-step instructions for preparation. You also get some nifty cooling bags you can put in the freezer and reuse in various ways.
We tried several meals and found them delightful and reasonably fun to make. While Mrs. Gaston is the great chef of the household, Gaston fancies himself a fine sous-chef or, at least, a decent kitchen lackey.
This night’s meal would be roast pork coated in ponzu for baking and garlic and salt for the green beans with a side of rice. It seemed simple enough.
It was. The step-by-step directions offer the unsure cook confidence that you can’t mess it up too badly. It also helps to be the assistant to a great one.
Once completed after just under a half-hour’s work, the plated meal looked inviting. With a sriracha mayonnaise topping, the invitation became much more fancy. You can’t help but hold your pinky up while dining.
The combination of flavors with the perfectly baked pork and green beans joined with fluffy rice proved even more alluring than the display. Tender, moist and heightened with the zing of the custom sauce, it was a meal fit for a king or, more importantly, for the queen who did all the hard work.
There’s something about Hello Fresh living up to its name by its ingredients: they were “hella fresh,” as the kids say. Everything packaged was used and two perfect proportioned plates made for a perfect meal with the perfect partner.
One drawback to the meal kits are the prices. Although less than what would be spent at a restaurant on an equivalent caliber meal, as Gaston said, Mrs. Gaston understands how to cook like this on her own. Often even cheaper and with the indulgence of leftovers, something not found with the kits.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual or establishment or home-based meal kit will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 8 out of 10, would say “Hello Fresh” again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.