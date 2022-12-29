A working lunch visit to Bricktown Brewery saw The Constitution’s food critic drunk on the delights of a bacon cheddar burger without the venue’s namesake libation.
Alas, that’s what Gaston gets with a week day work-through lunch with the Constitution crew shortly before the lunch rush at the Lawton restaurant, 45 NW 2nd.
Take a tip from Gaston: if you’re shooting for a weekday lunch at any local restaurant, it helps to show up before noon and after the 11 a.m. dinner breakers. This one’s on the house.
With an attentive wait staff and bottomless refills of Pepsi to plug through, it was a good choice of selection for the variety of cravings at the table.
While others selected the roast beef French dip sandwich with its abundance in the beef goods or the much-more-than-a-mouthful chicken Caesar salad, Gaston craved the bacon cheddar burger, grilled on the redder side, served on a brioche bun and with a side of french fries.
If you’re wanting to find the baseline for an establishment featuring its burger selection prominently on the menu, the house bacon cheeseburger, it seems, is a good measuring stick. This proved true yet again.
Now about that burger. On this day, the bacon cheddar burger hit its mark. With a thick patty of Black Angus beef topped with sweet peppered bacon, of course cheddar, and a burger sauce that offered a tangy sweet topper to the combination that included lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles, it looked as good as it tasted. Joined by fries fresh from the basket — and plenty of them — you can’t walk away hungry.
Gaston didn’t.
A hobble away to an afternoon-long meeting content is how Gaston left the restaurant.
The only issue were fingertips that carried the greasy sheen that had lingered atop the burger bun and fries as they cooled. You can’t always scrub flavor country from your fingers.
With a lunch like this, you don’t necessarily want to.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 8.5 out of 10, would bounce into Bricktown Brewery again. On that time, maybe to pair the meal with one of the many craft beers on tap and without having to go back to work.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
