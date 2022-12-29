'Gaston Goes' to Bricktown Brewery

A bacon cheddar burger, heaping French fries and a bottomless glass of Pepsi makes for a delicious working lunch feast for The Constitution’s food critic.

 By Gaston the Gastronomer

A working lunch visit to Bricktown Brewery saw The Constitution’s food critic drunk on the delights of a bacon cheddar burger without the venue’s namesake libation.

Alas, that’s what Gaston gets with a week day work-through lunch with the Constitution crew shortly before the lunch rush at the Lawton restaurant, 45 NW 2nd.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

Recommended for you