There are nights when Gaston wants the food, wants to go get the food but doesn’t want to eat the food while visiting a local hotspot.
On this night, Gaston wanted all the food from Wayne’s Drive Inn, No. 7 S. Sheridan, but also wanted to come home and catch up on queued episode of “American Horror Story.”
With eyes wide from all the choices on the landmark Lawton restaurant’s menu, this would be a night of feasting.
The call of the chili cheese coney topped with mustard and onions was strong. For Mrs. Gaston, it would be the seduction of a bacon double cheeseburger to seal the deal.
Each was an ideal choice. While many places sell perfectly edible and tasty coneys, there’s just something about a dog from Wayne’s. On this night, it would be the dream come true. There’s just something different about these dogs. From the frank inside or, to be frank, the fresh onions and hot chili atop, they hit better than any others except for collegiate days dining at Coney Island in Stillwater a million years ago.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Gaston raved about the burger, Gaston had to take a taste to see if it was hyperbole. It wasn’t. It was delicious. Between the delicious bacon and fresh meat patty, one bite was a delight.
Both of these main features were perfect. However, you have to have the fried sides to get the impact. Thusly, orders of tater tots, French fries and cheddar popper peppers were added to the agenda.
Freshly made and ready for flavor country, the peppers popped with cheesy delight. Gaston doesn’t usually take the ranch dipping sauce path but on this occasion, the call was made and answered with some bites.
The tots and fries were equally fresh and filled with flavor. You could tell these were the real deal and tasted as great as they looked and smelled. Both were light and heavy at the same time. A connoisseur understands.
As if this wasn’t enough, it appears an extra cheeseburger was slipped into the order. Now, Gaston is not one to complain and he’s not going to start with a free burger. No, sir! It made for a delicious next morning breakfast before getting started on the day’s endeavors.
The mood of reverie from the night’s dining pleasure offset the horror of the favored TV program. Enamored with the eating experience, Gaston admits the shows may have to be replayed to catch what was missed while enjoying tasty bliss.
Wayne’s has long been known as an iconic staple to the Lawton Community since its establishment in 1950. Some things are meant to last. From this and many prior experiences dining from Wayne’s, Gaston understands just why.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor experience will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 9.5 out of 10, would drive in to Wayne’s again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
