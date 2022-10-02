From left,n this file photo Sage Cornelius, Travis Komahcheet , and Olivia Komahcheet entertain the crowd at the Comanche Museum opening in 2018. Travis and Olivia Komahcheet will perform at the 14th annual Medicine Park Art Walk and Flute Fest next weekend.
With cedar smoke blessing the Bath Lake stage, flutist Danica Lee, of Palo Pinto, Texas, performs her song “Worldwinds” at the 2020 Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk.
Scott Rains/staff
Travis Komahcheet picked up his first flute more than 20 years ago, at a small powwow in Topeka, Kansas. To his surprise — and the surprise of the crowd that gathered to hear him play — he was a natural.
“There was a crowd of people standing to the back of me, who were listening to me play,” Komahcheet said. “And that felt really good.”
Komahcheet has always been drawn to music, playing a few instruments before ever picking up the flute. But the flute was the first instrument he felt he had a natural gift for, something he was born to play.
“We all have gifts God blessed us with,” Komahcheet said. “Music is a blessed language, and to me, the flute is one of the most natural, ancient instruments.”
Komahcheet will be one of the featured players at the annual Flute Festival and Art Walk in Medicine Park next weekend. He’s been performing at the festival for the last 10 years, and says the event is important for reasons that go far beyond the music and art presented.
“I grew up in Topeka, and when I moved to Oklahoma, I didn’t know there was this stigma between Natives and other groups,” Komahcheet said. “I really especially want to give a shoutout to Yolanda Ramos, for making the festival more an event where Natives can come together with other people in the community, and get to know each other better.”
Ramos is the Medicine Park town treasurer, and the chief organizer for the festival. Under her direction, the festival has expanded to include a powwow, which will take place on Saturday only, in honor of Native American military veterans.
This year marks the 14th festival. Ramos said some parts of the event have grown from the last time it was held.
“We have over 30 artists presenting at the festival this year,” Ramos said. “We also decided to make our kids area a little bigger, so there will be more stuff for them to do at the festival.”
Komahcheet got his first flute the same day he first played one. The flute he was playing cost $300, and he wandered around the powwow gathering what money he could to buy it. It was something he felt he needed to have.
He did eventually get the money to buy the flute, but when he returned to the vendor, it was gone.
“I was really distraught,” Komahcheet said.
As Komahcheet recalls, it was after walking away from the vendor that an older man who listened to him play approached him to congratulate him on his playing, telling him that he had a natural gift for it, and to continue playing.
“He put out his hand like he was going to shake my hand,” Komahcheet said. “And I realized he put the flute in my hand. He’d bought it for me.”
Komahcheet has played and performed consistently since that day, at one point booking regular performances during downtime from his day job as the owner of Intertribal Visions Unlimited, a company that does graphic design, web development, printing and other creative work. He’s taken a break from regular performances over the last year, but said he intends to get back into it soon.
The flute festival is a celebration of music as much as it is of a particular instrument. For Komahcheet, it’s something worth celebrating.
“I had a rough childhood, and music was my escape,” Komahcheet said. “Music is such a special gift, you get to change the mood of the people around you when you play it. It’s really magical.”