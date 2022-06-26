FLETCHER — In 1902, Fletcher was founded as a land-run town. The story goes that the town took its name from a man the land was purchased from named Fletcher Dodge.
“They didn’t want to call it Dodge, because of Dodge City in Kansas, so they called it Fletcher,” Nettie Fisher, the town clerk of Fletcher for the last 40 years, said.
This year marks the 120th anniversary of Fletcher. While the town’s official birthday is July 29, a celebration for the birthday is being rolled into Fletcher’s annual 4th of July fireworks show on Saturday.
Fisher said that the idea to hold a special celebration of the town’s birthday was first pitched by Ashley Herrin, the daughter-in-law of Mayor Dick Herrin.
“She thought that it was the 100th anniversary,” Fisher said. “I told her it was actually the 120th, and she said, ‘Well, we should celebrate it anyway.’”
Fisher has lived in Fletcher all her life, and says she’s seen all sorts of changes over her 69 years of life there. She also has a lot of knowledge of the history of the town, explaining some of its early history.
“The first building in the town was a saloon,” Fisher said. “It was opened, as far as I can tell, around the same time the town was founded, in 1902.”
The town began as a community built largely around farming. The major crops were tobacco and cotton. For a few years, famed outlaw Frank James had a farm in the Fletcher area.
“He’d said at the time he planned to spend the rest of his life here,” Fisher said. “Before he was convinced by family to move back to Missouri.”
The birthday aspects of the celebration will largely be rolled into the annual fireworks show, with two special inclusions: Birthday cake and a new fundraiser.
The fundraiser, put on by the American Legion, will be to benefit Fletcher’s volunteer fire department, specifically to purchase a new Jaws of Life hydraulic rescue tool, and new bunker equipment for the department.
“I don’t think there’s been a fundraiser for the fire department here before,” James Reese, a local American Legion representative, said.
The fundraiser will include a breakfast hosted by the Legion, and a barbecue competition held in the evening, both on Saturday.
Reese said that he hopes to make the fundraiser an annual event, depending on its success at the birthday celebration.
“Funding the fire department is a good thing for the community; it’s a good thing for everybody,” Reese said. “We want to do everything we can to help them out.”
Apart from the fireworks, numerous food trucks and vendors will be present, all helping to celebrate more than a century of Fletcher history.
“It’s exciting,” Fisher said. “I’ve seen a lot of things happen and a lot of things change in this town in my lifetime, and I’m excited to celebrate its history.”