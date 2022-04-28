It’s been two years since Christian Morren has taken the stage to perform a solo show. It’s a long hiatus for someone who has performed music professionally for most of her life.
Morren is a professor of several vocal performance classes at Cameron University, and the director of the Cameron University Concert Choir. She said that regular performance is essential to being an effective teacher.
“It’s part of our job,” Morren said. “In order to teach students how to perform music, you need to know what it feels like to perform yourself.”
Morren will perform a selection of arias from Italian opera at First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, as part of the First Presbyterian Music Series. Opera is something Morren is very passionate about, and something she has a lot of experience with, having been a part of several opera troupes, including Utah Festival Opera, Opera Unlimited, and Tulsa Opera.
“I’ve grown up with opera my entire life,” Morren said. “It’s something I’ve always loved.”
Morren will be accompanied by pianist Danielle Angeloni.
Morren has not performed a show like this since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. It’s something she says she’s missed dearly and is looking forward to coming back to.
“We need to be practicing what we’re doing,” Morren said. “It’s an essential part of teaching, and if I’m not singing, I’m not happy.”