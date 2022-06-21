Joey Madia’s love for historic iconoclasts led him, inevitably, to Allen Ginsberg.
Madia will be the first performer of the Lawton Chautauqua festival this week. He has been a Chautauqua scholar for many years. The last time he performed for Oklahoma Chautauqua, he portrayed Che Guevara, the controversial revolutionary who was a key part of the 1958 Cuban revolution.
Guevara was a figure Madia knew less about than Ginsberg.
“When I heard the theme, ‘Sex, Drugs and Rock & Roll,’ Ginsberg immediately came to my mind,” Madia said.
Madia, like Ginsberg, is a poet, and has been a fan of Ginsberg’s work for years. While he originally found the Beat Generation poets through the more famous Jack Kerouac, he quickly found the works of Ginsberg, eventually learning to love his works more than Kerouac’s.
“I’m always interested in characters who are complex and controversial,” Madia said. “Ginsberg is similar to Che in that he was devoted to change, pushed too hard and didn’t help himself at times, and even sometimes contradicted himself.”
Chautauqua’s theme this year is the revolutionary attitude of the 1960s. While Ginsberg’s most famous work, “Howl and Other Poems,” was written in the 1950s, Ginsberg was a key figure in the counterculture, involved in various protests and seen as a rabble-rouser throughout the decade.
Madia said that he has watched a lot of archival footage of Ginsberg readings, trying to get his speech rhythms down as much as possible. However, he says there is not set way to read as Ginsberg, because Ginsberg did not follow any strict reading formula.
“If you look at footage of him reading, he never did it the same way twice,” Madia said. “For his poem, ‘America,’ you can see readings where the audience laughs at every line, and he starts to really get into it.”
Madia will read various selections from Ginsberg’s poems, including “Howl,” “Kadish” and “Sunflower Sutra.” He said that while he had prepared to play Ginsberg for more than a year, the energy of the audience, especially when he reads the poems in-character, have made him see Ginsberg differently.
“The audience reaction has changed it,” Madia said. “There are moments, reading as Ginsberg, where people have told me they’re taken right back to when they saw him read in the ‘60s.”