In what must surely be a sign of the end of days, “Final Fantasy VII Remake” has been released.
Let’s be honest here, it wasn’t easy. Despite its name, this new release is only a portion of the original “Final Fantasy VII.” It took literally almost 15 years from its tease at the PlayStation 3 unveiling at E3 2006. And then there’s Covid-19, which almost stopped the release in its tracks, as publisher Square-Enix is still working to fulfill preorders of physical copies. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty (especially some of the in-game graphical elements). But 23 years after its launch on the PlayStation — no numbers — “Final Fantasy VII” has returned.
The “Final Fantasy VII” remake has been one of the most anticipated releases for more than a decade — alongside “Duke Nukem Forever” and any Valve title with a “3” in it. “Duke Nukem Forever” finally launched, and was quickly forgotten. Somehow, one of the seals was broken and a new “Half-Life game was released this year, though it didn’t have a “3” in the title.
For the longest time, it was thought merely a hoax. An impressive trailer debuted in 2006, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, as part of a buzz reel of games coming to the PS3. Much like almost every other piece of marketing from Sony in those days, it was fake. No remake was in production and the trailer, which showed main character Cloud Strife visualized with modern graphics, was merely a concept. It wouldn’t be until nearly 10 years later, when Sony took the stage at E3 2015 to deliver what was then considered to be an amazing press conference, unveiling not just “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” but also the long-gestating and thought dead “The Last Guardian” and “Shenmue III.” The later two games turned out to be marginal disappointments for all but the most stalwart of fans. Could “Final Fantasy VII Remake” avoid such a fate? With a game with such a storied history, it’s difficult to live up to so much hype.
“Final Fantasy VII” was one of the first real “modern” games of the new generation. Up until then, stories were relatively thin and told through archaic methods of the 8-bit and 16-bit generations. “Final Fantasy VII” embraced Hollywood-style storytelling with grand cinematics, larger-than-life heroes and villains and a universe that could be mined for years. It was a true showcase of what could be done on the PlayStation, even if it took four discs to do so.
As graphical fidelity improved, fans hoped for a remake of some sort. It wasn’t an out of the ordinary request. Remasters and remakes were becoming more common and the archaic polygon designs were starting to show their age. Square-Enix always claimed a remake would be too much work because of the sizes of the towns in the game. And they weren’t wrong, initially. When the PS3 and Xbox 360 released, it ushered in a new age of HD development, which created extensive design issues for Japanese developers. It wasn’t until this most recent console generation that Japanese development houses were able to get a handle on the more advanced technology.
Even with improved development tools, the game still underwent a prolonged five-year development period, and was rebooted at least once. Square-Enix went quiet after the surprise announcement in 2015, prompting many to wonder if the game had been canceled. The publisher constantly had to field questions and assuage troubled minds that it was still on track for release.
What was surprising was that this initial release, simply titled “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” would only include the initial area, Migar. The industrial city was part of the opening act of “Final Fantasy VII,” where players undertook a handful of missions and sidequests for about four to six hours before they would be pushed onto other parts for a total experience of around 30-40 hours. Players never leave Midgar in the remake, even though the game lasts a respectable 25-30 hours total.
Square-Enix has remained mum on how many parts the game will take in order to completely encompass the entirety of the original “Final Fantasy VII.” Some have compared this remake — with its embellishment of content — to Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy, which transformed a small book into an eight-hour epic. By the time you’ve completed “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” the story has only really just started. But with five years of development, it makes sense for Square-Enix to cram as much into the game as possible.
No further details have been given on future releases, and perhaps that’s not a bad thing. Let’s give the developers a break and enjoy the fruits of their labor of what is a monumental and quality undertaking. This initial release may not have been the grand remake of an epic 30-40 hour campaign that made names like Cloud Strife, Tifa and Sepiroth household names, but it’s still a great start — and much more than anyone could have expected even 10 years ago.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.