Randy Jones has been joking with his friends that he is the longest running featured artist in Arts for All history.
Jones was selected as the featured artist in 2019 for the 2020 festival. That moment never came to pass as COVID-19 canceled the festival. Jones was told that his position would be held for the festival in 2021 — which was also canceled.
This year’s festival is scheduled to take place rain or shine, and once again Jones was given the featured artist role he was originally offered in 2019.
“The people that run Arts for All are fantastic,” Jones said. “They have always been very nice to me, and I have always enjoyed working with them.”
Jones is a photographer by trade, primarily a wildlife photographer. Though he lives in Norman, he spends many days a year photographing animals in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Not only does Jones make a living off of his wildlife photography, but he also uses it to assist the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in cataloguing different animals with his lens.
“I provide the refuge with photos and they keep a lot of them in their archives and use some for social media,” Jones said.
This is far from the first time Jones has participated in the Arts for All Festival.
“I actually consider Arts for All my home show since 95 percent of what I exhibit has been taken at the refuge. I tend to do fairly good there,” Jones said. “It helps your sales when you have people that are familiar with the area and the landscape of your work.”
Jones grew up as an avid bowhunter, spending time in his youth hunting, fishing and observing the wildlife on a large ranch near Goldsby, Oklahoma. As a hunter, he learned to have the patience it takes to sit and wait for the perfect shot.
These days those shots come not from a bow but a camera lens.
“The thing I get most excited about is experiencing something new from behind the lens,” Jones said. “If I can shoot something I’ve never seen or shot before, something I was able to capture that was new, that’s what I get excited for. You’re always wanting to better yourself, always striving for perfection.”
Jones’ work was used for the design of this year’s festival shirt, which features a photo of a bee and a flower.
“It is actually two different photos,” Jones said. “The designer took the bee photo and the flower photo and distressed them to make them look like a painting.”
With the festival coming off as planned for the first time in two years, this will bring an end to Jones’ run as the featured artist, a run he said he will always be grateful for.
“I have friends who have been featured artists before, it’s nice to see yourself in that position. Humbling, too,” Jones said.