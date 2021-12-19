When Kevin Lawrence, assistant director at the Museum of the Great Plains, received the call that a film crew wanted to use his workplace as a location for their historical film, “Washington’s Armor,” he had only been working at the museum for two weeks.
Naturally, he jumped at the opportunity for his business to be the first host for a film crew since Lawton became a Certified Film Friendly Community in September.
“I take a lot of pride in the fact I was able to bring the first production to Lawton,” Lawrence said.
Since that first contact, the process of getting set up for filming has been an involved one, with daily email contact from producers and the director of the film. Lawrence, Museum Director Bart McClenny, and the late historian and historical interpreter Tim Poteete helped guide the filmmakers in the process.
Poteete’s role in the set-up had a major impact on the historical accuracy of the film, according to Lawrence.
“They were trying to find ways to get mules for the filming,” Lawrence said. “And Tim informed them that there were no mules in the U.S. in the 1750s.”
“Washington’s Armor” is a trilogy of films about the early life of George Washington, partially based on “The Bulletproof George Washington” by David Barton. The first part of the trilogy ends with Washington’s mission to deliver a letter to French Troops at Fort Le Boeuf in French-controlled Ohio Country, located in what is now Pennsylvania.
In the film, the museum’s period-accurate Trading Post will stand in for Fort Le Boeuf, where the 21-year-old Washington arrived with seven military escorts and a letter demanding the French leave Ohio Country.
The location was originally found by producer Theresa Hayes, who doubled as a location scout for the film. Hayes found the fort through Google Earth.
The filming will take place Jan. 5 and 6, during which time access to outdoor exhibits at the museum will be closed temporarily. The crew will not only use the trading post location but also will be using many of the historically accurate décor and props inside the post.
Tammy Lane, creator and director for the project, said she was attracted to Lawton not only because of the presence of the period accurate Trading Post, as there was a similar location nearer to the Fort Worth-based production company, but also because of the people.
“I loved the people I talked to,” Lane said. “They were wonderful people, very accommodating, that was a deciding factor.”
This is Lane’s feature directorial debut. Before this, she directed four music videos and eight short films. She said she was attracted by the fact that the story of Washington’s youth is not well known, and that events like his experience in Fort Le Boeuf are overlooked despite how central they are to the character of Washington.
“On his way to the Fort, Washington came near to death many times,” Lane said. “It was a miraculous journey, and Washington himself said that God directed his path, allowing him to survive.”
Lane drew heavily from Washington’s journals for the film, and has tried to present it in as historically accurate a way as possible.
While one of the most famous U.S. presidents, Washington has rarely been portrayed on film, especially in his youth. Hayes said that her goal with this trilogy is to change that.
“I want to preserve history,” Lane said. “I feel like this story needs to be told.”