Being a guitarist and musician is part of what makes Johnny Jernigan who he is. Lately, it’s been a lesser part of his identity.
See, being a dad of a 4-year-old son who refuses to use the potty, even when his twin sister and his 3-year-old sister have mastered the game has caused his hands to be full of more than a fretboard these days.
“I’m now the proud parent who would rather clean his son’s poopy diaper than call his bluff,” he said.
Claiming his musical problems are “fortissimo and my abilities are pianissimo,” Jernigan said he is caught in the exercise of Murphy’s Law. Even appearing on the new Knuckles album “The Rodeo” falls second fiddle to the number two.
“Yes, I’m on Knuckles’ new album and I’ve had plans musically of my own for years, but for God’s sake could someone hand me a damn wipe,” he said.
C’mon, you can tell the guy keeps a good sense of humor about him. Jernigan picked up a guitar following succession of sources many musicians cite as their first exposure: church. He said before then, it was never a thought.
“In the small town of Bessie, there’s not much choice,” he said of attending services. “If it wasn’t ‘Jesus on the main line’ on Sunday, it was Don Williams and Conway Twitty the rest of the week.”
Jernigan said those lessons led him down the grunge rabbit hole next. He learned “Black Hole Sun” and “Yellow Ledbetter” and never looked back. He sort of found his own identity.
“I’m the avant-garde of Western Oklahoma without the charm of Will Rogers,” he said. “The world’s last barman poet.”
That’s a pretty good title for a musician who actually has his eyes on a different prize. Jernigan said music is a large part of who he is and he will write and play for free. But, he said he has a lot of reasons to stick his nose into another field.
“Politics are my future,” he said. “Education, right to work, and health insurance are as much a part of me as writing and playing music. Learning that leadership is standing up for what is right regardless of peer pressure. In fact, most times standing up for what is right will always bring you the most grief, but that is no reason to quit.”
But for now, Jernigan’s got his hands full with poopy pants and musical performances any place that will have him. While he doesn’t have social media links to his music, with more performances, he’ll lay out his musical platform. The political one will take care of itself at a later time.
Lawton’s master musician Dayton Keel recently recorded and released a cover of a classic 90s-alt rock hit that packs as much punch as the original, if not more.
Produced by Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings, the multi-talented musician tackled all the instruments and vocal duties on “Possum Kingdom” by The Toadies. Keel said that any proceeds made from the single will go directly to the legendary Texas band who first wrote and recorded it.
Visit the online edition and click on the link to check it out for yourself: https://youtu.be/jK_Zd_dSA0A.
While you’re at it, click on the link to give a listen to Keel and a host of Lawton all-stars in the metal community joined together for the latest Titan Metal single, “In the Blood”: https://youtu.be/RsZNCXx62M8.
Last year’s Co-MVP keeps on pushing himself to new heights.
The final installment in the EP trilogy by Takeez called “WiseSpoken III” is the closure of one era and the kickstart to a new journey, according to the artist.
Kicking off with the mind-bending power of “Patriot Games,” the EP carries the weight sonically of the vivid video featuring Takeez and Knuckles. Racism is tackled and staked in its heart with these wise words.
The funky kick drum beat and Takeez’s intonation to “turn that snare up,” gives “Black and Blue” (featuring Keenon Rush), that slide through surrealist funk to create a soundscape for the vocalist’s distinctive delivery. There’s cool and then there’s this jam.
Takeez takes his songwriting into sweet 70s soul territory for the set-up to “Inner City Horror Story.” His storytelling tells a truth that to some is a horror story and to others is a weekday. Hip hop has long been considered the journalism that presents the story of modern Black culture. Takeez is in Edward R. Murrow territory if that’s the case.
“Plight Pain” (featuring CDZ) hits an experimental realm musically while Takeez tells a story pulsing with the paranoia of a pandemic. It’s cool and creepy at the same time to make a tight trip for the ears and mind.
What can you say? Takeez knows how to close his collection. The smooth beat “Hurt You” (featuring MOONE) rides in on a soothing organ tone. A lilting dream realm, the artist’s voice hits like keys on string at the fingertips of a master pianist.
If “WiseSpoken III” is the ending of one era and the beginning to a new, the future is bright enough to wear shades inside and out. Southwest Oklahoma has some insane talent. Right now, Takeez is the Joker dropping rhymes like bombs to make an impact on his terms.
I’m hoping to have the first edition of Soundemonium: Liner Notes in the coming weeks where the columnist can sit down and have a conversation with Takeez and to gain more insight.
Until then, keep April 17 open and check out Takeez and others as they take on some “light talk.” Cover is $5.
You can pick up “WiseSpoken III” online via: https://linktr.ee/Takeez.
The good stuff keeps flowing for Uncle Dave Crow and his bandmates in Thunder Horse. Riding high with the band’s sophomore release on Ripple Music, the new album “Chosen One” is currently ranked as No. 1 in the U.S.A. doom music chart and No. 2 worldwide.
If that’s not enough, Crow said that long-awaited album with Southwest Oklahoma favorite Ramones meets rockabilly kings The (legendary) JuJu Beans is nearing completion.
More proof that 2021 has the makings for a pretty good year.
The Brothers DuPree are getting their live show mojo going with a noon to 4 p.m. show Saturday, at Diamondback Harley-Davidson, 301 SE Interstate Drive.
The next stop will be 6 p.m. April 24 at the Small Mountain Street Tacos Drunken Goose Stage.
According to Danny Cox, vocals/keyboards, it’s a great start to the spring season. Everyone’s invited to these all-ages shows.
This weeks choice for the Songs of the Sequestration is a great video featuring Red Fang with an appearance by Fred Armisen. ”Blood Like Cream” offers a look at what a zombie apocalypse would look like if instead of brains, beer was what is most desired: https://youtu.be/elfuaxHQWlQ.
You mean it isn’t?
