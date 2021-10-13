'Far Cry' latest example of flawed Ubisoft game design

Ubisoft is in serious need of reinvention.
From the top to the bottom, the publisher, its culture and its output need to be reevaluated. Even if one can separate the sexual assault allegations levied against the publisher and many of its executives from their finished consumer products, it’s hard to generate excitement for a new Ubisoft release these days. All of their major AAA titles and franchises feel like they’ve been churned out from the same factory — honed and specifically designed to overwhelm players with massive open world maps filled with random activities that are often neither fun nor engaging.
“Far Cry 6” launched last week to polarizing impressions from game industry journalists. Some publications praised the moment-to-moment gameplay and the frantic nature of the combat. Others were much more subdued, criticising the overly-stuffed open-world structure and its insistence on a countless number of side quests and activities that do nothing but fill up progress bars and feed the game’s needless level system. The main complaint directed at “Far Cry 6” is just how much it leans into those classic Ubisoft systems far more than it should.
Another problem facing the tired franchise — now on its 15th game since the original launched in 2004 — is how it’s failed to change its formula since reinventing itself with 2012’s “Far Cry 3,” which brought the focus of the series to exotic locales ruled by crazed, over-the-top villains. From Vaas running a tropical island in “Far Cry 3” to Pagan Min as a dictator in a fake Asian country to Joseph Seed ruling over a section of Montana in “Far Cry 5,” the series has focused on these villains and the efforts to stop them. “Far Cry 6” embraces this structure, recruiting legendary actor Giancarlo Esposito to portray Anton Castillo, the ruler of a fake Caribbean island country eerily reminiscent of Cuba. But this is a formula that has gone unchanged for a decade across four games and their spinoffs. It’s time for a change.
The overall gameplay in “Far Cry 6” is as tight and refined as ever. It’s a fun game to play and a decent showcase of next-generation hardware, even if it’s still available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it lacks some graphical features like ray tracing, which are exclusive to the PC version. But it’s so hard to shake the feeling that this game has been done before — and better — by previous entries in the series. There’s nothing in “Far Cry 6” that hasn’t been seen previously in the franchise, and without the baggage of that tired feeling that one quickly experiences in anything more than short bouts of playtime.
This is a problem that plagues all of Ubisoft’s franchises — not just “Far Cry.” Even the publisher’s biggest series, “Assassin’s Creed,” has fallen into this pit despite just reinventing itself five years ago with “Assassin’s Creed Origins.” Now that was a franchise in serious need of reinvention after seeing almost annual releases since its inception in 2007. The redesign to a more RPG-based design and gameplay system was a breath of fresh air for a franchise that had more than gone stale in recent entries.
Yet, by last year’s “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” I was already in the mood for a new redesign after spending more than 125 hours in a game and still only finishing the most basic of its story campaign elements. Obviously, I did enjoy the game enough to spend that much time with it. But by the time I completed the campaign — forsaking the vast majority of the side content and additional story developments — I was burned out and didn’t want to touch the game again. I still haven’t.
Ubisoft fatigue is a real thing. It doesn’t help that within the first hour of playing “Far Cry 6,” all I could think of was that it was an “Assassin’s Creed” game, but with guns. There’s no reason the design and structure of a game about a guerilla fighter trying to overthrow a dictator in a Cuban analogue should be the same as a Middle Ages viking invading and exploring Great Britain. Both games are literally map-clearing simulators first. It’s tiresome and frustrating.
There was a day when Ubisoft was one of the most exciting publishers in the industry. In the sixth console generation, the company was releasing classics like “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” “Splinter Cell Chaos Theory” and “Beyond Good and Evil.” Even their Tom Clancy titles, such as “Rainbow 6” and “Ghost Recon” were individual, unique titles that shared only the most basic of similarities with one another. Today, “Ghost Recon” is another open world co-op shooter and Ubisoft is prepping a “Rainbow 6” game about alien invasions as another co-op shooter.
There is something to be said about the rising cost of video game development and the push for gentrified design and development with ubiquitous elements across every title. It does streamline the development pipeline. But the consequence is that every game feels the same. Ubisoft just released the fourth mainline game in a franchise in 10 years with the exact same design and structure as what came out in 2012. There’s a problem there.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.