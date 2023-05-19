MEDICINE PARK — With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, you know what that means around Medicine Park: summer music festival time!
On Friday night, the 6th Annual Roots Ball returns to the banks of Medicine Creek at the main stage at Hitchin’ Post Park and you’re going to get an earful of red dirt, Americana, blues and rock music on the menu.
Event Coordinator Dwight Cope is inviting everyone to come out to the festival and enjoy the music and all the other special perks of the Park that makes it a unique destination.
“The weather’s looking good,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a beautiful weekend.”
The festival follows the tradition of all Medicine Park music festivals by being free to attend as well as being a family, kid and pet friendly event. No coolers, however. Parking will be at the ballfield, Cope said. Plans underway for a walking bridge from there to Hitchin’ Post Park are coming closer to reality, he said.
“That’s going to help it a lot,” he said. “We’ve got some playground stuff we’re going to be putting into the park. It’s pretty exciting.”
For enjoying the music, bring your chairs or blankets and take a seat under the canopy of Hitchin’ Post Park. The shaded staging area allows cool air from Medicine Creek to keep the experience a pleasant one. That’s one of the perks about the location for the “temporary” main stage, according to Cope. Donations and sponsorships continue to be taken for the permanent main stage envisioned for the future.
Cope noted that upgrades to the venue sound system is offering an even better audible experience for festival-goers. Park Stomp in March proved that point. With Jim McLinden and Kerry Hartman working together to make sure things were on point, band transitions were smooth and the sound pristine.
Now, let’s talk about the lineup. From the nightly headliners: Electric Okie Test on Friday, 1 oz. Jig on Saturday, and festival closers Red Dirt Rangers on Sunday; the big guns come out at night. Cope said 1 oz. Jig are making their inaugural appearance at the festival.
“I’m really excited about them,” he said. “This is their first time here and I think everyone will be excited about them.”
Cope said the musicians on the bill are a packed bunch of talent.
“I’m really excited about this bunch; it’s diverse,” he said. “There’s a lot of different stuff. A lot of people haven’t heard of some of these bands and they should give ‘em a shot. They’re unique.”
Cope would tell you the whole festival is stacked with them from the regional and local artists. Sunday features sets from Southwest Oklahoma Americana artist Matt Moran and Medicine Park favorites Smilin’ Bob English Band, the local flavor will be represented finely.
“There’s a lot of good talent right around,” he said. “I’m real glad we can show them off.”
For those there for the music and vendors, you’re in for a treat, Cope said.
“We’ve got a few things that are going to be exciting,” he said. “There’s an ax throwing vendor and a couple of new food vendors. It’s going to be real exciting.”