Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus

Bill Penn, left, directs the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus during a rehearsal. Chorus members, from left, and Tyler Bishop, Neil West and Troy Hamilton.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

My Journey to the Past, Future and Beyond, by visiting artist Orna Feinstein, 6 p.m. today, Goodyear Room of the Sciences Complex, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free. Opening reception for Feinstein’s exhibit Once Upon a Tree: Two and Three Dimensional Monoprints on Paper, Fabric and Plexiglass, 7:30 p.m. in the University Art Teaching Gallery, in the Art Building. Exhibit on display through May 12. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Magic Lantern Society: “Ocean’s 11,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.

