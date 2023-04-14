My Journey to the Past, Future and Beyond, by visiting artist Orna Feinstein, 6 p.m. today, Goodyear Room of the Sciences Complex, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free. Opening reception for Feinstein’s exhibit Once Upon a Tree: Two and Three Dimensional Monoprints on Paper, Fabric and Plexiglass, 7:30 p.m. in the University Art Teaching Gallery, in the Art Building. Exhibit on display through May 12. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Magic Lantern Society: “Ocean’s 11,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.
Private Eyes That Harmonize, by Southwest Pride Barbershop chorus, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-18, under age 4 free. Tickets at swokarts.com or (580) 518-3472.
Reception for 3-Dimensional Exhibit, 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Chisholm Trail Arts Council Gallery, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Free. Exhibit on display through May 19.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. year-round, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Fit Kids Earth Day Seed Bomb Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free.
SW Oklahoma Police Narcotic K-9 Competition, 3 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Free admission for public to watch.
Walkin’ on Chalk drawing and chalk contest, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, downtown square in Altus, Main Street and Broadway Street (U.S. 62). Physical activity booths and pop-up shops open at 11 a.m. Judging at 3 p.m.
EXHIBITS
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Once Upon a Tree: Two and Three Dimensional Monoprints on Paper, Fabric and Plexiglass, by visiting artist Orna Feinstein, through May 12, University Art Teaching Gallery, in the Art Building at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.