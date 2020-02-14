Entries for the Arts and Entertainment calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to: The Lawton Constitution, The Beat Desk, 102 SW 3rd St., Lawton, OK 73501, email styles@swoknews.com or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
VERITABLE POTPOURRI
A Heart for Seniors Formal Luncheon, noon-3 p.m. today, Patterson Center, 4 NE Arlington. Lunch, dancing, music. Free. 581-3485.
Visiting Writer Jenny Cropp, 7 p.m. today, CETES Conference Center, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free. 581-2929. Part of the Visiting Writers Series.
Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas weekly mountain bike rides, 9 a.m. Saturday, starting in downtown Medicine Park.
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Animal Sciences building of Cameron University, Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.
Poetry Reading and Open Mic, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton, 816 W. Gore. Free.
Father/Daughter Dance, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Tickets $35 per dad, $5 per daughter, $40 for dad at the door. Hosted by the Armed Services YMCA. 355-5520.
BLACK HERITAGE MONTH
NPHC Soul Food Fest, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, St. John’s Baptist Church, 1504 N.H. Jones Ave. Free. 351-7688.
Community Black History Program Observance Service, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington. 917-8300.
THE SOUNDS OF MUSIC
Andy Meadows Big Band, 7:30 p.m. today, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and military, $10 for students. chisholmtrailarts.com.
ENTER STAGE RIGHT
Much Ado About Nothing, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets by calling 581-2478.
FRAMES & PEDESTALS
Cameron University Sciences Complex Gallery, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when CU is open, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2308.
Comanche Nation Tourism Center Art Gallery, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday,410 S.E. Interstate 44, Unit A. 595-4937.
Waiting Room, by Fari Rahimi, and Patchwork, by Karyn Ortega, through Feb. 28, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Photographs by Dave McGowen, through Feb. 29, Visitor Center of Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, junction of 115/49. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free.
Building Buddies, kids-themed construction demonstration area, through March, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460 or discovermgp.org.
Painted Ladies, Watercolors of Friendship, through Feb. 27, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, free for those under age 5. 252-6692.
Artwork of Monica Raphael, through March 27, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., Anadarko. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (405) 247-6221.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell
CU Art Teaching Gallery, in the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday when CU open. Free admission.
ON YOUR TOES
Night Fever Disco, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. $10 general admission; $20 VIP. 248-5905.
Auditions for Into the Woods Jr., by Lawton Ballet Theatre, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, 3510 SW J. Open to those under age 18. Free. Facebook: Lawton Ballet Theatre.
FAMILY FUN
Outdoor Adventure Center, equipment rental, picnic area rentals and park rentals, 2502 Sheridan Road, Fort Sill. 355-8270.
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area cabins, located on Fort Sill, reservations for three sizes, $65, $75 and $85, plus $10 for civilians. 442-5854.
Elmer Thomas Park & Lake Helen area, 6 a.m-11 p.m. seven days a week. Free. 501 NW Ferris. Fitness trail, disc golf course, fishing, prairie dog watching, duck feeding and children’s Playground in the Park. Pavilion rentals available. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
Greer Park, Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook. Tennis courts, disc golf, walking track and Kid’s Zone Playground. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
The Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade Dog Park, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. 7 days a week. Free. In field off West Lee Boulevard, one block east of Southwest 38th Street, behind McCoy’s Building Supply. 355-7729.
Lawton Skate Park, Monday-Friday, 3-5:30 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-posted time; Sunday 1 p.m.-posted time. Free. Located in lot at West Lee Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, south of large softball complex. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
LOCAL ATTRACTIONS
Tours of the Historic Mattie Beal Home, home built by Lawton pioneer family, noon-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 1006 SW 5th. Admission. Lawton Heritage Association, 678-3156.
Tours of Lawton and the area, rolling tour including Lawton, Wildlife Refuge, Medicine Park with one stop at the Refuge Welcome Center. 2 p.m. Thursday, $29 adult, free children 9 and under, Fort Sill grad free with adult ticket. Reservations by Tuesday. 250-4000.
Lawton: Old Lawton High Exhibit, early 20th century memorabilia of Lawton school, main hall & Archives Room, Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th. 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free. 581-3301.
Lawton: Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 701 NW Ferris. Free. Open to the public. 353-0404, http://www.comanchenation.com.
Lawton: Museum of the Great Plains and Red River Trading Post, includes historic Tingley Indian Store collection, Allen Houser Hauzous sculpture, Donald W. Reynolds Foundation’s Great Plains Discovery Center Gallery, Terry K. Bell Exhibition Gallery. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 601 NW Ferris. 581-3460. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. discovermgp.org.
Fort Sill: National Historic Landmark and Museum, 36 historic 19th century buildings includes five museum exhibit galleries focusing on frontier Army, Native Americans, Fort Sill and local history, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 437 Quanah Road, Fort Sill. Free; donations appreciated. 442-5123 and sill-www.army.mil/Museum/FSNHLM/.
Fort Sill: U.S. Army Artillery Museum, 38,000 sq. ft. museum with 70 artillery pieces, uniforms, weapons and flags from 1775-present; Artillery Park outdoor exhibit area next to museum with 80 artillery pieces; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 238 Randolph Road, Fort Sill. Free; donations appreciated. 442-1819. sill-www.army.mil/FAMuseum.
Fort Sill: U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, buildings 1505 and 1506 at the corner of Randolph and Bateman Roads. (Enter Key Gate, turn right on Randolph Road), Fort Sill. Free; donations appreciated. 442-0424. sill-www.army.mil/adamuseum.\
Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, 18412 Oklahoma 49, Medicine Park. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. General admission $10 for adults; $8 for senior citizens, military, youth ages 6-12; $5 for children ages 3-5; free under age 3. Special rates for groups; memberships. 529-3601.
Wichita Mountains: Wichita Mountains U.S. Wildlife Refuge and Visitor Center, plants and animals of the Southern Plains. Exit I-44 at Oklahoma 49, go west to the refuge gate. Free. Open sunup to sundown daily. Visitors Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 429-3222 or www.wichitamountains.fws.gov.
Wichita Mountains: Holy City of the Wichitas, site of the annual Easter Pageant; World Chapel with Irene Malcolm murals. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Closed Monday and Tuesday (except when a federal holiday falls on Monday). Exit I-44 at Oklahoma 49, go west to the refuge gate. Free. 429-0855.
AREA ATTRACTIONS
Altus: Museum of the Western Prairie, chronicles the history of Southwest Oklahoma, from geologic uplifts and ancient seas to irrigated farming and Altus Air Force Base. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1100 Memorial Drive, Altus. Admission: $4 for adults; $3 for senior, military; $1 for students/children. (580) 482-1044.
Anadarko: Anadarko Heritage Museum (Rock Island depot), mixture of pioneer and Indian items and artifacts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, 301 E. Main, Anadarko. (405) 247-3240. Facebook page at Save the Anadarko Heritage Museum or webpage at www.anadarkoheritagemuseum.org.
Anadarko: Southern Plains Indian Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, U.S. 62, Anadarko. (405) 247-6221.
Apache: Apache Historical Society Museum, noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, national historic site filled with period clothing, books, medical equipment, Native American artifacts, 101 W. Evans, Apache. (580) 588-3392.
Clinton: Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, 2229 West Gary Blvd, Clinton. Seasonal schedule; call for hours. Admission. Children 5 and under, free. (580) 323-7866.
Cyril: Cyril Museum, history of town told with exhibits, Hwy. 277 & Main Street, Cyril. (580) 515-5815.
Duncan: Rock Island 905 Train Museum, Fuqua Park, U.S. 81 and Beech, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by group appointment. Winter hours (Nov. 1-Feb. 28): 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (580) 606-0500.
Duncan: Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Exhibits look at great cattle trails of late 19th century, 1000 N. Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, free for those under age 5. (580) 252-6692.
Duncan: Foreman Prairie House, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1918 home in the Frank Lloyd Wright style, 814 W. Oak, Duncan. (580) 251-0027 or www.theprairiehouse.com.
Duncan: Stephens County Historical Museum, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1402 W. Beech Ave., Fuqua Park, U.S. 81 & Beech, Duncan. Free. (580) 252-0717.
Faxon: The Eagles Nest, museum with memorabilia from the original school and town, Old City Hall, Faxon, 223 C Street. (580) 536-7036.
Frederick: Pioneer Townsite Museum, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 201 N. 9th St. Frederick. Free. (580) 335-5844.
Frederick: Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area, wetland & marsh, home to thousands of migrating birds, southeast of Frederick. (580) 335-5262.
Hobart: General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum, 507 S. Main, Hobart. Hours: 10 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Free admission. (580) 726-5900.
Marlow: Marlow Area Museum, 3rd floor, Marlow Mercantile Building, 127 W. Main, Marlow. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday. (580) 658-2212.
Marlow: The Opera House, monthly variety shows featuring best in bluegrass, gospel and country music & comedy, 127 W. Main, Marlow. (580) 658-2209.
Temple: Temple History Museum, Southwest Oklahoma’s newest community museum, featuring prehistoric artifacts, historical photographs, stories from its 1902 origins to boomtown days, 1:30-5 p.m. Saturdays & by appointment, 205 S. Commercial Ave, Temple. powgraz@pldi.net.
Walters: Cotton County Museum, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by a appointment. Community and cotton business artifacts, 116 N. Broadway, Walters. (580) 875-3335.
Waurika: Rock Island Depot & Public Library, 1912-built train station, Monday, Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, 98 Meridian, Waurika. Rental opportunities available. (580) 228-2713.
Norman: Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2401 Chautauqua Ave, Norman. Admission. Free on first Monday of each month. (405) 325-3183.
OKC: 45th Infantry Museum, military history, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sundays, 2145 NE 36th St., Oklahoma City. Free. (405) 424-5313.
OKC: American Banjo Museum, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 9 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City. Admission. (405) 604-2793.
OKC: Oklahoma Heritage Center, including Oklahoma Hall of Fame exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1400 Classen Drive. Admission. (405) 235-4458.
OKC: Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 415 Couch Dr. Admission. (405) 236-3100.
OKC: Science Museum Oklahoma, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 2100 NE 52nd St. Admission; group rates available. (405) 602-3760.
OKC: Oklahoma History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive. Admission. OHS members, free. (405) 522-5248.
OKC: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 620 N. Harvey. Admission. (405) 235-3313.
