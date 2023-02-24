Dungeon Master Chuck (Victor Quinones) reads from his campaign as, from left: Tilly Evans (Kyleigh Garmon), Victoria Spruill (Lillith Morningstar), Agnes Evans (Shalyn Bowles) and Kaliope Darkwalker (Jaiden Strandridge) ready for battle in a scene from Cameron University's production of "She Kills Monsters."
Relay For Life of Comanche County kickoff, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Cynthia Ross Hall at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. www.relayforlife.org/comancheok
Boy Scout Pinewood Derby, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dillard’s courtyard at Central Plaza, Southwest 4th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Registration and impound begins at 9 a.m. for first class of racers, with first race at 10 a.m.
NAACP Black Heritage Stamp Unveiling Ceremony, 4-6 p.m. Friday, Bethlehem Baptist Family Life Center, 602 NW Arlington.
Rehearsals for 2023 Easter Pageant, 2 p.m. Sundays through March 19, Holy City of the Wichitas, located at the junction of Oklahoma 115 and Oklahoma 49 inside the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
EXHIBITS
Moving Pathways, by Kory Twaddle, through today, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Works by Cameron University art students, through March 2, Art Teaching Gallery, located in the Art Building of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
“Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” by sculptor LaQuincey Reed, through Feb. 28 at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults; $5 for senior citizens; $4 for youth ages 5-17; free for under age 5 and active duty military and families with ID. 252-6692.
A Narrative of Kiowa Life, featuring Monroe Tsatoke, through Feb. 24, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central, Anadarko. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Free. (405) 247-6221.