'She Kills Monsters' at Cameron University

Dungeon Master Chuck (Victor Quinones) reads from his campaign as, from left: Tilly Evans (Kyleigh Garmon), Victoria Spruill (Lillith Morningstar), Agnes Evans (Shalyn Bowles) and Kaliope Darkwalker (Jaiden Strandridge) ready for battle in a scene from Cameron University's production of "She Kills Monsters."

 Scott Rains/staff

“She Kills Monsters” by Cameron University Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, in the University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore.

Magic Lantern Society: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Shepler Center Ballroom, 2800 W. Gore. Free and open to the public.

