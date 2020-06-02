He was the only African American pilot in World War I and the first African American combat military pilot. His service was not for his country but for an ally.
Eugene James Bullard (also known as Jacques) was born in Georgia in 1895 to William Bullard, a black man from Martinique, and Josephine Thomas, a Creek Indian. His ancestors had been slaves in Haiti and left the Caribbean to seek refuge with the Creek Indians in America.
As a teenager, he stowed away on a German freighter, arrived in Scotland, made his way to London where he boxed and performed slapstick with an African American troupe and finally settled in Paris.
Early service
When World War I began in 1914, Bullard enlisted in the French Foreign Legion, the only place where foreign volunteers could serve. As a machine gunner, he saw combat on the Somme and Champagne.
In time, Americans and other foreign volunteers were allowed to transfer to the Metropolitan French Army units. Bullard chose the 170th French Infantry Regiment, and it was at Verdun that he was severely wounded in 1916. He was awarded the Croix de Guerre for acts of valor.
Aviator
After his recovery, he volunteered for the French Air Service as a gunner, was accepted and trained. Like other American aviators, he wanted to join the famous Lafayette Escadrille but there were no vacancies. With additional flight training, he joined more than 250 American aviators at the Lafayette Flying Corps in 1916. He received his pilot’s license in 1917 and was then promoted to corporal. He took part in more than 20 combat missions and became known as “the Black Swallow of Death.”
When the U.S. entered the war, the Army Air Service convened a medical board to recruit Americans serving in the Lafayette Flying Corps for duty in the American Expeditionary Forces. Bullard went through the process but was rejected as only white pilots were selected.
Later while on leave in Paris, he allegedly got into an argument with a French officer and was punished by being transferred out of the Lafayette Flying Corps and discharged from active duty in 1919. He was the recipient of 15 French war medals.
Post World War I
After the war, Bullard returned to Paris and found work as a drummer and nightclub manager, then nightclub owner. He married Marcelle Straumann in 1923, had two daughters and divorced in 1935. His Paris nightclub, Le Grand Duc, drew many famous friends , including Josephine Baker, Louis Armstrong and Langston Hughes.
When World War II started in 1939, he agreed to a French Government request to spy on the German citizens who still frequented his nightclub. When Germany invaded France in 1940, Bullard volunteered to serve with a French infantry regiment in defending Orleans, was wounded but escaped to Spain and returned to the United States in 1940.
Back in the U.S.
He never fully recovered from his wound and never found the fame that he had enjoyed in Paris. He worked as a perfume salesman, a security guard and as an interpreter for Louis Armstrong. He attempted to restore his nightclub in Paris but it had been destroyed. The French government did give him a financial settlement for the club which enabled him to buy an apartment in Harlem, New York.
Bullard was a victim of a beating during a riot in Peekskill, New York, in 1949. His daughters had married and he lived alone in his Harlem apartment surrounded by pictures of his famous friends and his medals.
In 1954, the French Government invited him to Paris to be one of three men chosen to rekindle the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe.
His last job was as an elevator operator at the Rockefeller Center. He died in 1961 and was buried with military honors in the French War Veterans’ section of Flushing Cemetery, New York City.
In 1994, Bullard was posthumously commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Air Force.
Read more about him in Eugene Bullard: Black Expatriate in Jazz-Age Paris by Craig Lloyd and The Black Swallow of Death by P.J. Carsella and James W. Ryan.