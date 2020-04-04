Ethically-questionable 'Tiger King' documentary offers trashy look at big cat trade

Netflix’s “Tiger King” is trashy, exploitative and — according to some profiled in the docu-series — borderline slanderous; but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining for those of us stuck at home for hours on end, thanks to Covid-19.
Oklahomans knew the name, Joe Exotic, long before this new documentary with the full name, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” His zoo near Wynnewood, complete with more than 200 tigers, has been an attraction for many years, and who could forget his crazy attempt at running for both president and governor — both of which are covered extensively in the seven-episode series. What many didn’t know was the absolute craziness that permeated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park under the care of Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. What is chronicled through seven episodes amounts to a slow-motion trainwreck that you know is wrong, you almost feel guilty watching and “enjoying,” but you can’t turn away, no matter how hard you might try.
The documentary is supposed to shine a light on the tiger trade in the United States, offering an extremely sobering statistic at the start that there are more tigers bred in captivity in this country than there are tigers living in the wild in their natural habitats. Tigers and other big cats, for some reason, are extremely popular to keep as pets and as attractions at small private zoos. While the documentary maintains its premise about the tiger trade, it quickly loses focus of its initial goal — instead, opting to detour more into a “Jerry Springer” inspired spectacle of horrible individuals tied together in orange-black-and-white web of gossip and backstabbing. Seriously, when the man who inspired Al Pacino’s “Scarface” comes off as the most normal and sympathetic individual in the entire documentary, there’s something crazy happening.
Exotic is almost a larger-than-life character himself. So many of his actions and statements feel like they were scripted for an episode of professional wrestling. His whole identity could be translated 1:1 as a superstar with World Wrestling Entertainment. From the downright gaudy clothing — complete with a complimentary fringe-jacket, no matter what the occasion — to the dual pistols on each hip to the bleach-blonde mullet concealed by an oversized black cowboy hat, Exotic always wanted to be noticed.
It can be easy to become a fan of Exotic in the early episodes due to his wild, but somewhat genuine antics — even if much of that time is spent laughing at him, rather than with him. In the early days, documented in “Tiger King,” it really seemed like Exotic truly cared for his animals. An old KFOR interview showed a much more mellow and restrained Exotic speaking about the need to ban tiger cub breeding and called for more sanctions to protect the animals. It’s hard to believe that caring man would become a profanity-spewing, gun-toting narcissistic drug addict so enamored with his own image that he spends literally years threatening to kill a woman on a nightly Internet television show because she wanted to shut him down.
At the center of “Tiger King” is exotic’s ongoing feud with Carol Baskin, owner of the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla. Baskin, an animal rights activist, had been calling for Exotic’s zoo to be shut down for years. Exotic retaliated by constantly making death threats, including shooting a mannequin of Baskin’s image on-air, and even visiting the rescue to protest while dressed in a bloody rabbit suit.
But as is the way with “Tiger King,” no one is unscathed. The documentary dedicates an entire episode to the disappearance of Baskin’s third husband, Don Lewis. Viewers are presented with evidence that she perhaps had a hand in his disappearance, running on a theory offered by Exotic and others that she fed her husband to one of her tigers. Even if she had no involvement in Lewis’ death, “Tiger King” points out how she has hundreds of volunteers that work countless hours for her for no pay and little reward.
The documentary branches off to other big cat owners, including Doc Antle, who owns a tiger encounter in South Carolina. Initially presented as a decent guy, Antle’s own operation nosedives straight into the abyss, as he operates his own cult with barely legal girls to whom he considers himself married.
It’s important to remember when watching “Tiger King” that this documentary does not have any journalistic integrity. Everything, including the chaotic murder-for-hire plot that ultimately lands Exotic in jail for 22 years, is portrayed in the most early-2000s reality television way possible. Very little, if any, hard evidence is used beyond hearsay and statements made by a colorful cast of individuals and characters that make the “Jersey Shore” cast look well adjusted. It’s meant to be entertaining, and everyone is portrayed in the worst light possible. It, sadly, often loses focus of its original intention, and that’s to show the horrible plight of big cats in the United States. But that wouldn’t be nearly as interesting for the majority of people — nor nearly as entertaining as watching Exotic lip sync country songs about a woman feeding her husband to a tiger.